Comcast, Trenton Organizations Launch WiFi-Connected "Lift Zones" to Assist Low Income Students

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced the opening of four WiFi-connected Lift Zones at the Catholic Youth Organization of Mercer County and Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County facilities in Trenton and Lawrenceville. Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage at these safe spaces that will help up to 300 low-income students get online each day to participate in distance education and other programming.

Lift Zones complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home since 2011. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing free WiFi hotspot connectivity in community centers with access to hundreds of hours of digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning.

"With some of our club members unable to learn and study at home while their parents work, it became more important than ever for them to be able to access reliable internet at our clubs," said Reginald J. Coleman, Executive Vice President of Operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County. "Thanks to the Lift Zones provided by Comcast, we're able to connect these students onsite while offering an online learning management system for others who are staying at home."

"The Catholic Youth Organization of Mercer County provides Trenton-area students with a trusted location for virtual learning and other programming through this challenging time. We're so appreciative to be part of Comcast's Lift Zone initiative so that we can provide the WiFi coverage needed to support students as they study and participate in online education," said Thomas Mladenetz, Catholic Youth Organization Executive Director.

In September, Comcast announced a multiyear program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide. This effort is part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet and provide resources to help them fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy.

"The pandemic has put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, and we're proud to work with partners like the Boys & Girls Clubs and Catholic Youth Organization of Mercer County to support them with Internet adoption and digital equity programs like this one," said Jim Samaha, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Freedom Region. "We hope these Lift Zones help Trenton students stay connected to vital educational resources."

About Catholic Youth Organization of Mercer County

Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) of Mercer County is an independently incorporated, 501(c)(3), community organization, whose mission is to enhance the lives of Greater Mercer County youth & their families, by providing affordable, quality educational & recreational services, which include: pre-schools; out-of-school programs; summer day camps; swim lessons; & youth athletic leagues. Rooted in Catholic Tradition, CYO provides services in an inclusive, non-discriminatory manner, respecting the culture & faith of all. Initiated in 1952 primarily to provide recreational activities for Catholic youth, CYO was incorporated in 1961, & has evolved into a full service childcare & youth development program provider. CYO serves more than 1,300 children daily at 9 sites in Trenton, Hamilton & Ewing. All CYO sites are licensed as official NJ Childcare Centers & are among few area centers that provide subsidized services. At CYO's Trenton sites, most attendees are considered "at-risk," because they are from low income, single-parent households, in which childcare during non-school hours is a significant issue.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County

The Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County has been providing children and teens with educational, career, and enrichment activities through after school, weekend, and summer programs since 1937. The Club provides programs and services to youths in the Greater Mercer County area. For more information, visit www.bgcmercer.org.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed Internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

