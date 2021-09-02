Comcast's Rural Broadband Expansion Continues with Additional Investment in Preston County, WV

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it is significantly upgrading and expanding the reach of its network serving Preston County, West Virginia and will pass approximately 470 rural homes and businesses with 31 miles of new fiber construction to bring broadband service to its current video-only customers in the Rowlesburg area and new customers to the north and east.

Upon completion of the project by Fall 2022, residential customers will have access to all Xfinity services, including Xfinity Internet; Internet Essentials for qualifying low-income families at $9.95 per month; the award-winning Xfinity X1 video platform; Xfinity Home; Xfinity Voice; and Xfinity Mobile. Businesses in this area will be able to get the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gigabits-per-second.

Comcast completed a similar expansion to its Bruceton Mills service area in northern Preston County in 2019, bringing gigabit speeds and all its Xfinity products to more than 800 homes, and since 2017 has invested more than $15 billion in its network nationwide.

"We are redefining what people should expect from broadband and how it keeps families connected to their educational, professional and entertainment needs in a digital world," said Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Keystone Region. "We've built an Internet experience that combines gigabit speeds with the best WiFi coverage, a digital dashboard to manage IoT devices, and enough capacity to stay ahead of the next generation of technology and innovation, and we're pleased to bring this service to more of our customers in Preston County."

Part of Comcast's ongoing commitment to continue investing in its national network and the overall customer experience, this expansion is just the latest made recently by Comcast in West Virginia, where in 2020 alone it expanded broadband services by 121 total miles, reaching 1,604 new homes and businesses. This year, Comcast also expanded its network a combined eight miles to reach 36 homes in Ohio County and Marion County, delivering customers access to internet speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and coverage and control of the home WiFi experience as well as advanced security features.

Comcast also has connected more than 48,000 low-income West Virginia residents to broadband service in the first 10 years of its Internet Essentials program, the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. Comcast is accelerating its work over the next 10 years with a $1 billion commitment to reach even more low-income Americans by connecting them to the Internet at home, equipping safe spaces with free WiFi – as has already been done at Lift Zones in Wheeling, Huntington and Martinsburg – and working with thousands of nonprofit community organizations and city leaders to create personal and professional growth opportunities for people of all ages, particularly in the areas of media, arts, technology, and entrepreneurship.

