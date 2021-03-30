Come One, Come All! TGI Fridays® Brings the Circus to Guests with "Under the Big Top"

"The one thing everyone is craving more than Fridays Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries is spring weather and spending time together with friends and family safely," said ringmaster Alfonso Ribeiro. "Fridays is the place for celebration and fun, and I'm excited to partner with them to bring an over-the-top experience to Fridays Guests.'"

In a recent TGI Fridays survey, more than half of people said they were looking forward to family-friendly entertainment, such as festivals, fairs and amusement parks in the upcoming warmer months. The survey also found that fifty percent of people were looking forward to dining in more outdoor settings, and because of the pandemic, seventy percent of survey respondents said they were more likely to dine outside now than before the pandemic.

"Under the Big Top was inspired by the pent-up demand to go back to restaurants and annual events that provide nostalgic and memorable experiences, like the state fair or the circus," said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer. "As we approach warmer months and brighter days ahead, there's a desire for fun experiences and a reason to celebrate. We hear consumers loud and clear, and we can't wait to safely bring this extra-craveable experience to them."

The magic unfolds with the Under the Big Top menu:

Astonishing Appetizers: Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries and Famous Whiskey-Glazed Skewer

Big Top Burger & Sandwiches: Whiskey-Glazed Donut Burger, Oooey Gooey Mozz Stick Melter and the Flaming Donut Chicken Sandwich

The Big Finale Dessert: Giant Churro Twists

TGI Fridays is also leading the celebration with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including its Cotton Candy Cosmo, Fire-Eating Fireball Margarita, Red Bull® Strawberry Lemon Slush (non-alcoholic), Truly Strawberry Lemonade and Grand Stand Beer.

For those who prefer an at-home experience, the food is also available for To Go orders, along with the beverages where legal. Select TGI Fridays locations are also offering expanded evening hours for contactless pickup. Customers may conveniently place their orders online and pick up for those late-night cravings. Check your local Fridays for details.

For more information and restaurant locations, visit Fridays.com.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. From celebration cocktails to signature menu items, TGI Fridays is the authority on bringing good food and good times. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

