To honor the Friday with the most hours of sunlight on June 21, TGI Fridays® is kicking off the season with a free Fridays for a year giveaway and an extended $5 Happy Hour.

DALLAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the summer season comes longer days with more hours of sunshine to enjoy – including the longest Friday of the year on June 21. To make the day even more special, TGI Fridays® is brightening spirits by giving fans a chance to celebrate the longest Friday of the year with free Fridays for a year and an all day $5 Happy Hour.*

TGI Fridays® Celebrates the Longest Friday of 2024 with Free Fridays For a Year and an All-Day $5 Happy Hour

To kick off summer in true Fridays style and help fans enjoy happy hours all year long, 21 lucky guests will win free TGI Fridays for a whole year, awarded with a $1,000 e-gift card each. And potentially getting your hands on a year's worth of Fridays couldn't be easier. From Friday, June 14 through Friday, June 21, fans who follow @TGIFridays on Instagram can enter to win the Longest Friday Sweepstakes by posting an in-feed or Stories post of themselves embodying That Fridays Feeling™ at TGI Fridays with the inclusion of #TheLongestTGIFriday and #SweepstakesEntry.**

"As a brand, we're all about helping our fans embrace That Fridays Feeling™, so it only makes sense for us to help our fans make the most of the longest Friday the best way we know how – with top quality drinks and bites at an unbeatable price," shared Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. "We strive to bring the energy of Friday to every day of the week, and are excited to kick off the summer and celebrate our fans with the chance to enjoy free Fridays all year long."

To keep the happy hour vibes flowing throughout the longest Friday, TGI Fridays is extending its $5 Happy Hour menu to be available all day, for one day only. TGI Fridays' $5 Happy Hour menu features hand-crafted cocktails that are perfect for summer sipping, including the Hawaiian Mai Tai, Electric Lemonade, and Fridays® Original Long Island Tea, alongside seasonal craft beers and elevated spirits like Tito's Handmade Vodka and Bulleit Bourbon. Guests can refuel and recharge this longest Friday by enjoying Fridays' signature bar bites that include fan favorites like Loaded Potato Skins, Truffle Tot-Chos, and Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Slammers.

Guests can visit Fridays.com to find a restaurant, start an order online, and stay in the know on the latest TGI Fridays news and offerings all summer long.

*Dine-in only. At participating locations only. Hours may vary per local law. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 18+. Ends 6/21 @11:59:59 p.m. ET. See Rules https://tgifridays.com/the-longest-friday-sweepstakes/ .

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™", a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 600 restaurants in 47 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

