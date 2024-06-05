TGI Fridays® Announces Grand Opening of New Restaurant Within California Hotel, Representing New Growth Opportunity Within the Hospitality Industry

To develop the new Fridays location, the brand reimaged existing restaurant space within the Hilton Garden Inn Hollywood to create a profit center for the hotel and a value add for both its guests and the surrounding community that chooses to dine-in or order delivery. Executed in collaboration with Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global hotel management company operating the Hilton Garden Inn Hollywood, the renovation maximized underutilized space to create an elevated full-service bar and restaurant experience at a fraction of the cost and time than traditional streetside restaurant locations.

The new restaurant opening comes as TGI Fridays continues to see dominance across travel and tourism-focused destinations, including airports, hotels, and casinos. Following the July 2023 renovation of the brand's Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Terminal B restaurant , the location is on track to be the highest volume sales location of any U.S. airport restaurant. Across the country, full-size Fridays restaurants attached to hotels are seeing significantly higher sales volumes than traditional streetside locations.

"Whether domestic or international, leisure or business, we're seeing travelers gravitate to the familiar comfort of the beloved and iconic Fridays brand while they're on the road and away from home," shared Chris Devlin, Chief Development Officer at TGI Fridays. "There is massive white space for TGI Fridays within travel-driven locations, representing an incredible growth opportunity for our brand, as we continue to find innovative ways to bring That Fridays Feeling™ to our fans wherever they crave it."

Now open, the new Hollywood location seats 150 guests across 4,000 square feet, including an outdoor patio overlooking a pedestrian walkway. This is the second Fridays hotel location for RLJ Lodging Trust, the hotel owner which also owns the full-size Fridays attached to the Courtyard by Marriott location near Chicago Midway International Airport.

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™", a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 600 restaurants in 44 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

