Come to EWTN's 2019 Family Celebration in Denver

"For many people, EWTN's Family Celebration has become an annual tradition," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "Some of my favorite parts of the day are the Family Talk, where a panel of us have the opportunity to answer questions live, as well as the many opportunities to interact face-to-face with our EWTN Family from different parts of the country – and the world."

Speakers include Dr. David Anders, Fr. Mitch Pacwa, Johnnette Williams, Fr. Joseph, Fr. Mark, Fr. Agustino Torres and more. Guests will have the opportunity to be part of the studio audience for a taping of a special "EWTN Live Show" hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, meet EWTN hosts and authors while browsing the EWTN Religious Catalogue shop, and, of course, celebrate the Vigil Mass with their EWTN family.

Plus, there will be plenty of opportunity for Adoration and Confession, and children will be thrilled to meet some of their favorite characters from "EWTN Faith Factory." EWTN Radio will broadcast live on-site throughout the weekend and staff from the National Catholic Register will be on hand to answer your questions. Guests will even have an opportunity to join EWTN in its mission of evangelization by becoming an EWTN Media Missionary!

It's a feast for the mind, the heart, and the spirit! For more information, please go to our website: http://www.ewtn.com/familycelebration/.

We look forward to seeing you there!

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

