EWTN Launches EWTN+ Streaming Platform with New Original Series and Podcast Featuring David Henrie and Siobhan Fallon Hogan

The debut of EWTN+ coincides with the recent premiere of Seeking Beauty, EWTN Studios' first-of-its-kind adventure travel series hosted by Catholic actor David Henrie, known for his starring role as Justin Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. The first installment of the series follows Henrie as he explores remarkable destinations, uncovering beauty, culture, and faith around Italy.

Also launching on EWTN+ is Catholics & Cappuccinos, a new podcast hosted by Catholic actress and comedian Siobhan Fallon Hogan, (Credits: Forrest Gump, Men in Black, Holes, New In Town, SNL, Seinfeld). The podcast blends humor, celebrity interviews, and faith as Hogan explores how Catholicism has shaped the lives of her guests.

"EWTN+ represents a major step forward in how we serve today's audiences," said Sean Graber, President of EWTN Digital. "We built this platform to be intuitive, beautiful, and accessible—so viewers can easily discover and engage with our content on their terms. It's about meeting people where they are, on the devices they use every day."

The free on-demand platform is now available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV. A simple and centralized way to watch all EWTN's programs, EWTN+ allows viewers to create personalized, free accounts, and then save their favorite shows to watch when they want, on whatever device they want to use. EWTN+ offers new original content alongside EWTN's extensive catalog.

"These new productions reflect a fresh, creative chapter for EWTN Studios," said Peter Gagnon, President of EWTN Studios. "Seeking Beauty and Catholics & Cappuccinos show how faith-based storytelling can be vibrant, entertaining, and deeply meaningful. We're excited to collaborate with talented artists who bring authenticity and heart to these projects."

EWTN+ expands access to a EWTN's vast library of Catholic video and audio content while complementing the network's existing linear television and radio services. The platform is designed to enhance EWTN's longstanding global broadcast presence.

"From the very beginning, Mother Angelica embraced the most powerful media tools of her time to share the Gospel," said Michael P. Warsaw, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EWTN. "Just as she once invested in cable television and satellite technology to reach the world, today's streaming platforms are the new gateway to content. With EWTN+, we are continuing Mother's legacy—bringing timeless truth, beauty, and hope to people wherever they are."

Upcoming EWTN+ Programming Highlights:

Seeking Beauty , season 1 follows David Henrie through the heart of Italy , exploring culture, architecture, cuisine, music, and sacred art—revealing how beauty itself can become a path to the divine. Season 2, already being filmed, will focus on the beauty and faith of Spain . Watch Seeking Beauty here.

, season 1 follows through the heart of , exploring culture, architecture, cuisine, music, and sacred art—revealing how beauty itself can become a path to the divine. Season 2, already being filmed, will focus on the beauty and faith of . Watch here. Catholics & Cappuccinos hosted by Siobhan Fallon Hogan debuts Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 pm ET. On episode 1, Hogan talks with the Chosen's Jonathan Roumie. Other episodes will include Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), Federico Castelluccio (The Sopranos), Kevin James (Solo Mio), Sister Mary Gabriel, Father Michael Duffy and many more.

For more information on EWTN+ or to access the streaming app, go to www.ewtn.com.

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

About EWTN+: EWTN+ is an on-demand digital platform that allows you to watch, listen to, and pray with a vast library of EWTN content across multiple devices when you want and where you want. EWTN+ is currently available free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV.

About EWTN Studios

Created in 2025, EWTN Studios is the global film and television division of EWTN Global Catholic Network, the world's largest producer of Catholic media. Building on EWTN's legacy of creating impactful faith-based programming, EWTN Studios develops and produces a full slate of original series, films, documentaries, and digital content for audiences worldwide. With a mission rooted in Catholic storytelling and a commitment to elevating emerging and established creative talent, EWTN Studios brings a modern, cutting-edge approach to faithful content that inspires, informs, and meets the demands of the rapidly evolving media landscape.

