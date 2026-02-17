EWTN Studios Releases Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Series on 'Bernadette, The Musical' Ahead of this Week's U.S. Premiere

IRONDALE, Ala., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network announced its partnership with Bernadette, The Musical, the inspiring stage play telling the extraordinary story of St. Bernadette of Lourdes. After a successful run across Europe, the musical makes its U.S. premiere at The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago beginning Feb. 19 through March 15, with preview performances Feb. 12-18.

Courtesy of Bernadette, The Musical

Ahead of the musical's U.S. premiere, EWTN Studios, in partnership with Castletown Media, released an exclusive four-part series, Bernadette, the Musical: Miracle in the Making, telling the behind-the-scenes story of how the original French production was adapted for U.S. audiences.

The musical is a heartfelt rendition of the life of Bernadette Soubirous, the humble 14-year-old girl whose visions of the Virgin Mary in 1858 sparked both skepticism and enduring hope and who continues today to inspire millions of people to travel each year to Lourdes, France, seeking miracles.

Bernadette, the Musical: Miracle in the Making takes viewers through performer auditions, rehearsals and spiritual reflections that aimed to help the cast capture the true story of St. Bernadette. The series offers a unique look at how the European production was re-imagined, adapted, and staged before the U.S. premiere — including the creative choices, artistic collaboration, translation decisions, and the production's thematic resonance.

"Being part of a project like Bernadette, the Musical allows us to bridge the profound beauty of live theatrical expression with the boundless reach of digital storytelling. It's a reminder that art in all its forms — physical and digital — connects humanity through story, wonder and shared experience," said Peter Gagnon, President of EWTN Studios.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and producer Kelsey Grammer, known for Frasier, Boss, Hank, and numerous Broadway credits, is among the lead producers of the U.S. production, bringing his creative vision and commitment to storytelling that inspires audiences of all backgrounds.

"Our collaboration with EWTN Studios brings this extraordinary story to life for a global audience, opening access for those who are unable to attend in Chicago while honoring the musical's emotional and artistic integrity," noted Pierre Ferragu, lead producer of the musical.

The musical's cast includes performers reprising roles from the original French production. The show has been seen by hundreds of thousands of audiences across Europe.

The first episode of Bernadette, the Musical: Miracle in the Making made its debut on EWTN's streaming platform EWTN+ on Feb. 11, the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, and is now available on EWTN+, EWTN's YouTube channel and ewtn.com. The series broadcasts on the EWTN channel on cable and satellite March 3 through March 6 at 5:30 pm ET.

About Bernadette, The Musical

Bernadette, The Musical brings to life the courageous journey of Saint Bernadette Soubirous — a young girl whose visions in Lourdes challenged doubt and ignited devotion across cultures. With a richly melodic score and compelling stagecraft, the musical blends historical depth with emotional storytelling to invite audiences into a timeless narrative of faith, resilience, and wonder. Performances run Feb. 19 through March 15 at Chicago's The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture.

About EWTN and EWTN+

In its 45th year, EWTN Global Catholic Network is the largest Catholic media organization in the world, offering television, radio, and digital media that share the Gospel and Catholic teaching to millions across more than 160 countries and territories.

EWTN+ is an on-demand digital platform from EWTN that allows users to watch, listen, and pray with a vast library of EWTN content anytime, anywhere. EWTN+ is available free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and at ewtn.com.

Created in 2025, EWTN Studios is the global film and television division of EWTN Global Catholic Network. Building on EWTN's legacy of compelling faith-based media, EWTN Studios develops and produces original series, films, documentaries, and digital content for audiences worldwide

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network