Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Gets Dirty in New 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer Social Media Reveal Video

Comedian, actor, TV host and mother Iliza Shlesinger delivers a wink and a not-so-sly nod to the family-friendly Jeep Grand Wagoneer's roominess, interior comforts and safety features

Long-form video, "The Family SUV," launches across Jeep brand's YouTube channel today, with shorter-form video content to run across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok

The new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, starting under $65,000, is rugged, refined and has room enough for growing families

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer social media video campaign

Following the grand reveal of the new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer earlier this month, the Jeep brand is delivering a new social media reveal video featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger that calls attention to the family-friendly vehicle's roominess, interior comforts and safety features in a very unexpected way.

Shlesinger, one of the world's premier female comedians, is known for her sharp wit and standup comedy that includes insightful commentary on relationships, motherhood and society. Shlesinger's most recent special "Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal" premiered this year, and she is currently on her "Iliza! Live World Tour."

"The Family SUV" launch reveal video, breaking today on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel, sees Shlesinger determinedly pitching the Jeep brand's marketing team with an off-color campaign idea for the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that causes the executives to blush and quickly try to course correct. Shlesinger won't be swayed, after all, her pitch is anchored in a real online article calling out some very specific and compelling features of the vehicle ("a rolling Ritz Carlton ... that'll help set the mood").

"I was excited to work with the Jeep brand on this unconventional Jeep Grand Wagoneer ad campaign," said Shlesinger. "I love that they went for something different and were open to parodying traditional vehicle reveals. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is beautiful, spacious and, hopefully after seeing this film, there are more babies in the world ready to fill out those three rows."

"The new reimagined 2026 Grand Wagoneer brings a more simplified model lineup with new content and new pricing, meaning a greater value for Jeep customers," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "As we reset the nameplate's future, Iliza reminds in a way only she can, about just how much there is to love with the new Grand Wagoneer – three-row seating, interior ambient lighting, massage seats, a state-of-the-art audio system and a whole lot more."

"As the Jeep Grand Wagoneer resets its lineup for 2026, we decided to take a fresh and unexpected approach for the vehicle's reveal video, designed to entertain our Jeep fans and trigger curiosity in tandem with its media launch," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "Developed to run across only the Jeep brand's social media channels, 'The Family SUV,' featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger, does follow our underlying Jeep brand ethos, and that is to be memorable and to put a smile on their faces."

Shorter-form content from "The Family SUV" will run across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok.

The Jeep brand's "The Family SUV" reveal video was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ushers in a new era of refinement, capability and model clarity for the flagship SUV from the Jeep brand, providing customers with an elevated large SUV that's more approachable than ever before, starting under $65,000. With Jeep brand badging, powerful powertrains, including an America first for an SUV range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) application (late availability), an elevated exterior design and an accessible family-friendly price point, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer sets a new benchmark for the American-manufactured SUV.

In addition to the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer campaign, the brand also recently released the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee and launched a marketing campaign that gives consumers the chance to turn MONOPOLY Money into real savings. Through November 3, the brand launched its MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY Money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

