Comedian Kenan Thompson Shows How Easy Car Buying from Home is in New Autotrader Campaign

The new ads feature Kenan Thompson demonstrating how easy it is to buy a car from home with Autotrader. Tweet this

In addition to the next installment in the "Finally, It's Easy" ad campaign starring Thompson, Autotrader will also debut supporting creative for digital and social media. The concepts focus on how easy and hassle-free it is to buy a car from home with Autotrader, highlighting these specific features:

Inventory: Shop the largest selection and widest variety of new and used vehicles.

Shop by Payment: Shop by real monthly payments that fit your budget.

Test Drive: Test drive a car from local dealers at home with no obligations.

Price Confidence: Enjoy pricing transparency and feel confident in the deal with Kelley Blue Book's Price Advisor found on Autotrader, based on up-to-date real transaction data from the industry's most-trusted resource.

Price Advisor found on Autotrader, based on up-to-date real transaction data from the industry's most-trusted resource. Home Delivery: Get your car delivered right to your door by a local dealer.

"We understand there can be a lot of different anxieties that go along with car-buying — from deciding which type of vehicle you want to buy, finding the right one, test driving, negotiating the price and more — but we want people to know that with Autotrader, it really doesn't have to be that hard," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "The ease of car buying from home with Autotrader means you can let those worries go — and Kenan's comedic brilliance brings to life all of the tools and information Autotrader has to make shopping, test driving and buying a car from home stress-free and easy."

This is the perfect time for Autotrader, with the return of fall TV and the NFL, to ensure high visibility across the season's most-watched programming. Amplification across a number of television, streaming, digital, social and audio partners —including Fantasy Football and a Twitter NFL sponsorship — give Autotrader the opportunity to reach younger audiences while aligning with evolving viewership habits.

For more information and advice from Autotrader on vehicle supply and related pricing, visit https://www.autotrader.com/finallyitseasy.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Autotrader