COMEDIAN TEHRAN STANDS UP FOR A FREE IRAN AT LAUGH FACTORY HOLLYWOOD

"Tehran truly understands that laughter is more important now than ever." Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada Post this

Tehran will Stand Up For a Free Iran at Laugh Factory Hollywood on Saturday, May 9th at 7:45 p.m.

"Tehran has courage and commitment, and uses his platform to inform audiences in an entertaining way that bridges gaps between cultures," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada.

For example, when 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in 2022 in police custody in Iran, Tehran's stand-up pivoted to stories about Iran's "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement. He not only lifted up Iranian women, he also encouraged women Iranian comedians to join him for "Tehran Thursdays," which he has hosted on the Laugh Factory stage for many years.

"It is difficult to laugh in these hard times," Tehran said. "But that's when laughter is especially important, because understanding the truth and keeping high spirits are what is needed most."

"Offstage Tehran is a very kind and caring person," Masada said. "For example, he comes to the Laugh Factory each Thanksgiving and Christmas to serve people in need a holiday feast for their stomach and does standup that touches their souls."

"He truly understands that laughter is more important now than ever, and he delivers big laughs for his audience each time he steps on the Laugh Factory stage," Masada said.

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

or Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY