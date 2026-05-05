FROM COMBAT TO COMEDY -- NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS GI's of COMEDY AT LAUGH FACTORY, STREAMED FREE TO ALL 18 MILLION U.S. MILITARY VETERANS

Thom Tran, Jeff King and four other heroic Veterans will walk onto the Laugh Factory stage Wednesday night with stories most audiences have never lived. A U.S. Army veteran, Tran was shot in the head while serving in Iraq. And King lost both his legs in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. They survived, came home, and found their way to stand-up comedy.

"I'm so proud of every one of these "GI Comics" for having the courage and talent to make other service members and so many others laugh based on their experiences in the military," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Every one of these comics has a compelling story of heroism.

"It takes courage to serve in the military, and it takes courage to get up on stage," Masada said. "That's why each of these G.I. comics will receive a certificate and trophy from the Laugh Factory naming them a Doctor of the Soul. Laughter is still—and always will be—the best medicine."

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

or Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY