FROM COMBAT TO COMEDY -- NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS GI's of COMEDY AT LAUGH FACTORY, STREAMED FREE TO ALL 18 MILLION U.S. MILITARY VETERANS

News provided by

LAUGH FACTORY

May 05, 2026, 10:11 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix Is A Joke will present "Gis of Comedy" Wednesday May 6th at 9 p.m. at Laugh Factory Hollywood. The show will be streamed free on YouTube to all 18 million American military Veterans.

Veterans can attend the show for free by showing their Veteran's ID. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the USO.

Thom Tran, Jeff King and four other heroic Veterans will walk onto the Laugh Factory stage Wednesday night with stories most audiences have never lived. A U.S. Army veteran, Tran was shot in the head while serving in Iraq. And King lost both his legs in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. They survived, came home, and found their way to stand-up comedy.

"I'm so proud of every one of these "GI Comics" for having the courage and talent to make other service members and so many others laugh based on their experiences in the military," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Every one of these comics has a compelling story of heroism.

"It takes courage to serve in the military, and it takes courage to get up on stage," Masada said. "That's why each of these G.I. comics will receive a certificate and trophy from the Laugh Factory naming them a Doctor of the Soul. Laughter is still—and always will be—the best medicine." 

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com 

CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079
or Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

"COMEDY TAKES COURAGE, HUMOR IS IN OUR DIFFERENCES, LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE," SAYS JAMIE MASADA OF LAUGH FACTORY

"COMEDY TAKES COURAGE, HUMOR IS IN OUR DIFFERENCES, LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE," SAYS JAMIE MASADA OF LAUGH FACTORY

Laugh Factory Hollywood kicks off Netflix Is A Joke Fest with Laughs on the Spectrum: An All Neurodivergent Comedy Variety Show. "I want to salute...
LAUGH FACTORY AND EPOCH MAKE COMEDY HISTORY WITH FIRST-EVER STAND-UP COMEDIAN TRADING CARDS

LAUGH FACTORY AND EPOCH MAKE COMEDY HISTORY WITH FIRST-EVER STAND-UP COMEDIAN TRADING CARDS

Laugh Factory, one of the world's most iconic comedy brands, and EPOCH Company LTD, a global leader in premium trading cards and collectibles, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Art

Art

Veterans

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics