TIFFANY HADDISH BRINGS POWERHOUSE WOMEN'S LINEUP TO LAUGH FACTORY HOLLYWOOD FOR NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST CHARITY EVENT

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Haddish will head a lineup of Aida Rodriguez, Dulce Sloan and surprise guests for a charity performance at Laugh Factory Hollywood on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.

The special show will benefit the She Ready Foundation, which Haddish founded in 2012 to provide resources and opportunities for foster youth and other young women in need.

"As Tiffany's stardom has grown, so has her commitment to help young children dream big dreams and make them come true." Post this Tiffany Haddish will perform at Laugh Factory Hollywood on May 6, 2026 at 7 p.m.

"I've been impressed with Tiffany Haddish ever since she participated in Laugh Factory Comedy Camp about 30 years ago," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Tiffany's mentors at Comedy Camp were Richard Pryor, Quincy Jones, and Charlie Fleisher. They all helped her gain confidence,

"Today, she's become one of the biggest stars in comedy, but she's never forgotten the heartbreaks of her youth, when she went from foster home to foster home, with all of her belongings packed in black garbage bags and having the feeling that the world had forgotten about her," Masada said. "That's why she created the She Ready Foundation to empower, support and encourage children living in the foster care system.

"Her vision is that one day every child will be connected in a loving and supportive environment, so that they can dare to dream and live those dreams," he said. "She has given designer suitcases and other bags to more than 15,000 girls impacted by foster care to boost their self-esteem. Her positive impact is enormous. And now many other celebrities are following her lead by also providing high-end bags to youth in need.

"Through collaborative partnerships with major corporations, she has established hundreds of scholarships and countless summer internships for disadvantaged youth of all ages," Masada said.

"Even the press loves her, as the Los Angeles Press Club honored her with their Visionary Award for Humanitarian work in 2024," Masada said. "Tiffany Haddish has stayed true to herself. The young girl whose life took an upward trajectory when she came to Comedy Camp still lives in South Central Los Angeles and she does everything she can to help her community. In South Los Angeles.

"As her stardom has grown, so has her commitment to help young children like her, who can dream big dreams and make them come true, if they can just get an opportunity to shine."

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CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

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SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY