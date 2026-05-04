"COMEDY TAKES COURAGE, HUMOR IS IN OUR DIFFERENCES, LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE," SAYS JAMIE MASADA OF LAUGH FACTORY

News provided byLAUGH FACTORY
May 04, 2026, 10:11 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood kicks off Netflix Is A Joke Fest with Laughs on the Spectrum: An All Neurodivergent Comedy Variety Show.
Taking place Monday, May 4 at 5:30 PM, the show brings together Love on the Spectrum alums and others for an evening of stand-up, sketches, and a few surprises throughout the night as part of Netflix Is A Joke, the largest comedy festival in the nation, from Netflix/Live Nation.
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