"COMEDY TAKES COURAGE, HUMOR IS IN OUR DIFFERENCES, LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE," SAYS JAMIE MASADA OF LAUGH FACTORY

"I want to salute them for having the courage to bring laughter and happiness to others through comedy." — Jamie Masada Post this

For decades, Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada has opened his club to comedic voices from throughout the world. "I've been helping and supporting comedy and comedians for more than 45 years," Masada said. "I understand how fulfilling it is for each of these performers to do standup before a live audience. I want to salute each of them for having the courage to bring laughter and happiness to others through comedy, because laughter is the best medicine. Each of these comics will receive an official Doctor of the Soul certificate, the highest honor the Laugh Factory bestows on comedians."

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

CONTACT: Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

or Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY