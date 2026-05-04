"COMEDY TAKES COURAGE, HUMOR IS IN OUR DIFFERENCES, LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE," SAYS JAMIE MASADA OF LAUGH FACTORY

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LAUGH FACTORY

May 04, 2026, 10:11 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood kicks off Netflix Is A Joke Fest with Laughs on the Spectrum: An All Neurodivergent Comedy Variety Show

Taking place Monday, May 4 at 5:30 PM, the show brings together Love on the Spectrum alums and others for an evening of stand-up, sketches, and a few surprises throughout the night as part of Netflix Is A Joke, the largest comedy festival in the nation, from Netflix/Live Nation.

For decades, Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada has opened his club to comedic voices from throughout the world. "I've been helping and supporting comedy and comedians for more than 45 years," Masada said. "I understand how fulfilling it is for each of these performers to do standup before a live audience. I want to salute each of them for having the courage to bring laughter and happiness to others through comedy, because laughter is the best medicine. Each of these comics will receive an official Doctor of the Soul certificate, the highest honor the Laugh Factory bestows on comedians."

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

CONTACT: Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229
or Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY

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