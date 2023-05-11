Comerica Bank Appoints Kevin Watkins National African American Business Development Manager

DETROIT, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has appointed Kevin Watkins as its National African American Business Development Manager, supporting Comerica's steadfast commitment to develop and grow relationships with African American business leaders, entrepreneurs, and communities across all markets. These responsibilities are an extension of Watkins' current role as Vice President, Southeast Michigan External Affairs Market Manager.

Kevin Watkins, Comerica Bank National African American Business Development Manager and Vice President, Southeast Michigan External Affairs Market Manager

As National African American Business Development Manager, Watkins will collaborate with Comerica's African American Business Resource Groups and Chief Diversity Officer Nate Bennett on building external partnerships with African American nonprofit organizations across the bank's national footprint.

"Kevin's expertise and understanding of our diverse communities will prove valuable in assisting African American entrepreneurs and businesses," said Wendy Bridges, Comerica Bank's Executive Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. "Having worked closely with customers and small businesses through Comerica banking centers, he brings a wealth of experience that will enrich our efforts to promote economic development."

In February, Watkins was named Southeast Michigan External Affairs Market Manager where he helps guide Comerica's community commitment and engagements throughout metro Detroit. Watkins cultivates relationships among philanthropic organizations, as well as community, civic and government leaders. He assists the bank's community reinvestment activities, community investments and financial education initiatives, which include the wide-reaching Comerica Money $ense programs (Business $ense, Money $ense, Education $ense, Sports $ense, Senior $ense, and Church $ense). Additionally, Watkins advises the Comerica's Michigan Market President on external affairs-related issues.

"Supporting and engaging with businesses, and providing resources to help them succeed, remain at the core of how we strive to increase opportunities in our communities," said Watkins. "I look forward to continuing efforts alongside community leaders to deliver crucial resources and technical assistance to businesses and entrepreneurs."

Previously, Watkins served as Vice President and Banking Center Manager of Comerica's Ford Road-Beech Daly Banking Center in Dearborn Heights. He began his career at Comerica in June 2005 as a Management Trainee and has held various assistant banking center manager roles with increased levels of responsibility at numerous locations since then. In 2012, Watkins was elevated to banking center manager/assistant vice president.

Watkins earned both his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from Eastern Michigan University.

Watkins community involvement includes serving as a Board Member of Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation and actively volunteering with various nonprofit organizations, including neighborhood and school beautification projects and financial education. Previously, he served on the boards for the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan and Joy-Southfield Community Development Corporation, mentored through the Real Life 101 Scholarship Fund, and volunteered with Operation Hope's Banking On Our Future, which teaches financial empowerment principles to children and adolescents. Additionally, he has served as a Comerica team captain for the UNCF Detroit Walk for Education and co-chair for Comerica's African American Business Resource Group.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back nearly 174 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank. Download new Comerica Bank corporate logo.

SOURCE Comerica Bank