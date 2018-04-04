Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain to Host 2018 Shred Day Houston on April 21

Shred Day's focus is to raise awareness of identity theft prevention, recycling and giving back to the local community.

"We are proud to partner with Iron Mountain again for Shred Day Houston," said J. Downey Bridgwater, Comerica Bank's Houston Market President. "Research shows identity fraud hit an all-time high with 16.7 million U.S. victims in 2017. That's why it's important for Comerica Bank to help protect our community – shredding is a safe, easy preventative step that helps ensure personal information remains private."

All paper from Shred Day Houston will be turned into pulp and recycled after being securely destroyed.

"The process of recycling paper alone generates 74 percent less air pollution and uses 50 percent less water," Bridgwater said. "At Comerica, we are dedicated to protecting and preserving the environment, while investing in the communities we serve. Shred Day helps us accomplish both goals."

Comerica Bank also will help shred hunger at the event. The Houston Food Bank will be on-site to collect cash donations, as well as nonperishable food items.

The public, including business owners and nonprofits, is invited to bring personal or business paper documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. There is no limit to the amount of paper individuals can bring, and there will be special lanes to accommodate large loads. A complete list of Shred Day guidelines and more event details can be found at www.comerica.com/ShredDayHouston.

Since 2013, Shred Day Houston has securely destroyed and recycled more than 660,000 pounds of paper and provided more than 170,000 meals for area residents served by the Houston Food Bank.

Shred Day, a Comerica signature community event also held in the Dallas, Detroit and Phoenix markets, has played an integral role in the bank's corporate sustainability initiative.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $71.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2017.

