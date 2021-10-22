Comerica Bank Named a 2021 Best Employer for Women by Forbes

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named Comerica Bank to its 2021 list of Best Employers for Women. This marks the first time Comerica has received the honor and joins the exclusive category as one of 300 companies to receive the prestigious recognition. Comerica sits 224th on the list and ranks 16th in the banking and financial services category.

"This recognition reflects our deep commitment to fostering a culture that embraces diversity and celebrates equality," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer, Comerica Bank. "Diversity and inclusion are values that are put into action daily across our organization. We are proud to empower women, who make up more than half of our workforce and continue to play important roles in shaping the future of our company."

The survey, compiled by Statista, sampled approximately 50,000 U.S. employees, 30,000 of which were women, working for companies with at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The evaluation focused on four different criteria that included: direct recommendations – work topics in general; direct recommendations – topics relevant for women in particular; indirect recommendations; and diversity among top executives / board.

Women represent 65% of Comerica's workforce, 27% of the Board of Directors, 46% of the C-Suite and 31% of all other executive / senior level positions. As indicated in Comerica's latest Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, the company continues to keep gender equality top of mind. One of its 2021 goals includes advancing gender and racial equity through increased representation at the Senior Officer and Vice President levels.

Diversity has continued to serve as a guiding light for Comerica. As a result of its deep-rooted commitment, Comerica has been recognized for its efforts and ranked among the best companies for diversity and inclusion by national and regional publications. Recent recognitions include:

Perfect score of 100 for the seventh consecutive year on Human Rights Campaign Foundations' Corporate Equality Index

Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by Latina Style

Professional Women's Magazine Top Financial & Banking Company

Black EOE Journal Best of the Best 2021 Top Financial & Banking Company and Top Employers

Hispanic Network Magazine Best of the Best 2021 Top Financial & Banking Company

For the complete list of the 2021 Best Employers for Women, visit www.forbes.com/best-employers-women.

