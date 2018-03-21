Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate

DALLAS, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it will raise its prime rate to 4.75 percent from 4.50 percent effective tomorrow, March 22, 2018.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $71.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2017.

 

