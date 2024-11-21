Comerica Bank Statement on Direct Express Program Transition

News provided by

Comerica Bank

Nov 21, 2024, 11:30 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has issued the following statement regarding today's announcement by the Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service of its new selected financial agent for Direct Express program.

"We have been honored to support the Direct Express program since 2008 and remain committed to serving its 3.4 million cardholders. At the request of the Fiscal Service, we have entered into a three-year extension of services to allow for the orderly transfer of services to the new financial agent."

About Comerica Bank

A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing nearly 380 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on FacebookXInstagram and LinkedIn.   

