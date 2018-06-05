Comerica Bank's California Index Increases

Comerica Bank's California Economic Activity Index ticked up slightly in March, following an upward revision to February's index reading. The sub-indexes were mixed for March. Six of the eight sub-indexes were positive including nonfarm payroll employment, unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity demand and the Dow Jones Tech Stock Index. The two sub-indexes that were negative for March were state total trade and hotel occupancy. While our California Index showed only a modest gain in March, the longer-run trends of the underlying data series remain positive and are consistent with an ongoing moderate economic expansion for California this year. Limiting the upside growth to state economic activity in recent months was the slowdown in the pace of hiring in February and March. However, the state added a net 39,200 jobs in April, building some momentum for the California economy heading in the second half of 2018. Construction is the fastest growing sector in terms of the pace of hiring, with one-in-four jobs gained in the state attributed to the sector since the start of 2018. This is consistent with other positive data on the state's housing sector. Our housing starts sub-index reading for March was the highest level since early 2007. Home prices also continue to climb, up 7.6 percent in San Diego, 8.1 percent in L.A. and 11.2 percent in San Francisco year-over-year in March.

The California Economic Activity Index consists of eight variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, total trade, technology stock index and hotel occupancy. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

