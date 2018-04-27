Comerica Bank's Michigan Index Flat

Comerica Bank's Michigan Economic Activity Index was unchanged at 118.3 in February, for the third consecutive month at that level. The Michigan Index remains below its recent peak of 118.6 from May and June of last year. Five out of nine index components were positive in February. They were nonfarm employment, unemployment insurance claims (inverted), house prices, industrial electricity consumption and auto and light truck production. The four negative index components were housing starts, total state trade, hotel occupancy and state sales tax revenues. Michigan's economy has clearly lost momentum as the U.S. business cycle ages. Vehicle production was a consistent weight on the index from November 2016 through September 2017. The auto sales surge from last fall allowed automakers to ramp up production again in early 2018, but we believe that will be short-lived. We expect to see flat-to-gradually declining auto sales for the remainder of this year. That will keep production in check and contribute to an ongoing flat index for Michigan in 2018. We forecast the non-auto components of the state economy to be flat-to-positive through the remainder of this year. We expect tight housing supply to continue to support house price gains this year. However, Michigan's ongoing net population outflow, resulting in weak population growth, will keep new home construction subdued compared to other markets.

The Michigan Economic Activity Index consists of nine variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, auto assemblies, total trade, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

Comerica Bank, with one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management.

