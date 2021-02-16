Comerica Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index

"Fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment is what we strive for and this recognition speaks to our effort," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Acquisition. "Diversity remains a key pillar among our core values and understand its importance in enriching our culture."

The CEI, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, evaluates companies against its four central pillars that include, non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Comerica joined the ranks of a record 767 businesses from across the country meeting the required criteria to achieve a 100 percent rating and designation as a 2021 "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The full 2021 CEI report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Comerica:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

