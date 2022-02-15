Comerica Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index for Eighth Consecutive Year

"Comerica understands that a diverse and inclusive company makes us stronger and allows us to better serve our customers, communities and colleagues," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Acquisition. "This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and the efforts of our colleagues who continue to share in our mission."

Key to Comerica's perfect score are the efforts of its LGBTA Business Resource Group and LGBTQA Employee Resource Group. These groups share in Comerica's efforts to foster diversity and inclusion by engaging local communities, participating in community events and sharing the message of LGBTQ+ equality during informative diversity dialogue sessions.

The CEI evaluates companies against its four pillars that include, nondiscrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ works and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Comerica was one of a record 842 businesses that earned CEI's top score of 100 and designation as a 2022 "Best Place to work for LGBTQ Equality."

The full 2022 CEI report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Comerica

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

