Comfort Brand Debuts First Hotels With New Logo, Signaling Transformation To Guests

"Seven years ago, we started a $2.5-billion journey to transform the guest experience by modernizing Comfort brand hotels while remaining true to the brand's track record of trusted reliability," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design at Choice Hotels. "The new logo on the outside of these properties signals to guests that something's new on the inside."

The new brand image is the capstone of the Comfort brand's multi-year transformation and comes on the heels of the brand's Move to Modern initiative, which is driving renovations across the system, including:

Refreshed lobbies for relaxing, working and gathering.

Updated guest rooms with premium pillows, bedding, and bath amenities.

Now 100 percent smoke-free, making Comfort the largest smoke-free hotel brand in North America .

Only after a hotel completes Move to Modern can it use the new logo on its building and across digital channels. Guests can expect all Comfort properties across the United States to have completed their renovations and updated their signage by the end of 2020.

"There's never been a better time to build a Comfort hotel," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "Our substantial investment in the future of the brand, coupled with the brand's proven performance in the upper midscale segment, has fueled developer interest and led to one of the largest pipelines in our history."

The Comfort brand plans to open more than one hotel per week in 2018 for the second year in a row, with a pipeline of nearly 300 properties, 80 percent of which are new construction. For more information on Comfort hotel development opportunities, please visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

Comfort® Rested. Set. Go.®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for more than 30 years. With Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites hotel properties nationwide, the Comfort brand family is ready to take care of guests everywhere they need to be. And with hundreds of newly renovated properties, Comfort is committed to helping guests feel refreshed and ready to take on the day, whether they are traveling for business or leisure. Comfort is the largest 100 percent smoke-free hotel brand in North America with more than 1,800 properties open and operating. At Comfort hotels, complimentary amenities include a hot, hearty and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. Rested. Set. Go.® Because behind every great day is a great night. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Inn, www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Suites or https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated expenditures on brand improvements and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

