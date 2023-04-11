Comfort Suites Near Disney World Sells for $22,000,000 - Sale Arranged by DSH Hotel Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm arranged the sale of the award-winning 198-room, 7-story Comfort Suites Maingate East for $22,000,000 on March 30th, 2023. DSH Hotel Advisors represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 175 signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving 16 offers from buyers throughout the country and internationally.

"The sale of the Comfort Suites Maingate East generated interest from investors all over the country and internationally. The majority of buyers bidding on the property already had numerous hotels in their portfolio and wanted to gain market share in the Disney area. This was a unique buying opportunity – a seven story, 198-room (all suites), resort near Disney World. While the flag is "Comfort Suites", the long-time owner and developer of the hotel really went all-out when developing the property, and it far exceeds typical Comfort Suites requirements, in my opinion. The close proximity to Old Town and Fun Spot Theme Park are also great amenities for the hotel's guests," says Hopper.

"We arranged the sale of this hotel one day after our team also arranged the sale of another Comfort Suites in south Georgia – where Randy B. Taylor, Senior VPI and Dylan N. Amin, VPI of DSH Hotel Advisors were both involved. Both deals had their challenges related to financing, due to the turbulent lending environment; however, the strength of the buyers selected, and solid performance of the properties allowed for us to successfully close on both (separate transactions)," says Hopper.

The Comfort Suites Maingate East in Kissimmee, FL is a 198-room, all-suites hotel that was constructed in 2000 and remains in excellent condition due to an extensive renovation effort completed between 2016-2020. The resort-style hotel proudly takes claim to TripAdvisors' 2022 Traveler's Choice Award as well as earning the Gold Award 2022 within the Choice Hotels network. Additionally, the Comfort Suites Maingate East has earned the distinctive accolade of "Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel", a designation awarded exclusively to an elite group of hotels that meet the Disney standard of comfort, quality, and service. The property is located within close proximity to all Disney World attractions and resorts as well as several other major demand generators.

