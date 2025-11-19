DSH Hotel Advisors Brokers the Sale of 71-Key Sleep Inn & Suites Valdosta, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, Vandan A. Patel, Investment Associate, and Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the recently renovated 71-room, three-story hotel located in Valdosta, Georgia. The property was sold for $5,200,000 to Falak Properties, LLC, by the seller 1031 Specialists Processor, LLC.

As the exclusive broker, DSH Hotel Advisors generated significant nationwide investor interest, securing more than 120 signed Confidentiality Agreements and 5 competitive offers. The transaction ultimately closed at $5,200,000, driven by the property's improvements, strong strategic positioning, and the firm's targeted national marketing campaign.

"This is a great example of a well-located, renovated hotel attracting strong demand," said Hopper. "Our team executed a focused marketing process that delivered exceptional exposure and a smooth, successful transaction for the seller."

Vandan Patel adds, "This sale highlights the continued strength of well-positioned, interior-corridor hotels. Investors remain focused on long-term stability, even as the hospitality market continues to evolve. Our ability to align with buyers who can adapt to changing conditions is a key reason our team continues to achieve success in an ever-changing asset class."

"Our focus on aligning the goals of both seller and buyer helped us deliver another successful hotel sale. The seller met his goals, and the buyer gained a strong foundation to grow the asset. In today's market, choosing a broker who understands valuation, buyer behavior, and deal structure is essential," says Taylor.

The Sleep Inn & Suites Valdosta is a 71-room, three-story interior corridor hotel ideally located off Interstate 75 in Valdosta, Georgia. The property benefits from high visibility, easy highway access, and proximity to key demand drivers such as Wild Adventures Theme Park and Valdosta State University. Recently renovated with upgrades including, new guestroom and hallway carpeting, lobby seating, bathroom tiling, and A/C units, the hotel presents an attractive turnkey or conversion opportunity below replacement cost. Supported by steady market growth in Lowndes County and robust year-over-year performance projections, the Sleep Inn & Suites Valdosta offers investors a compelling opportunity in a strong and diverse lodging market.

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com :

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, specializing exclusively in hotel investment sales across the United States. While the firm maintains a national presence, its team has a particularly strong footprint and track record throughout the Southeast hotel market, where they routinely represent owners of economy, midscale, and upper-midscale hotel assets.

Recognized for its data-driven approach to hotel valuations, underwriting, and targeted marketing strategies, DSH Hotel Advisors serves hotel owners, developers, private equity groups, and family offices seeking to sell a hotel, acquire a hotel, or evaluate portfolio-level opportunities. The firm maintains deep relationships with independent owners and institutional investors, along with franchise and management companies across major hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Choice, Best Western, Sonesta, Red Roof and Wyndham.

Through its exclusive seller-representation model, extensive national investor network, and proven ability to generate multiple qualified offers on every assignment, DSH Hotel Advisors is considered one of the fastest-growing hotel brokerage firms in the region—providing clients with maximum exposure, higher certainty of closing, and comprehensive advisory throughout every stage of the transaction.

