Comic Relief US & the LEGO Group Launch "Community Builders Challenge," Inspiring Students to Reimagine Communities Through the Power of Play

Nationwide Red Nose Day in School partnership aims to reach 100,000 students, who will build community designs that empower positivity, equity, and inclusion for all.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US and the LEGO Group today launched the nationwide "Community Builders Challenge," leveraging their shared vision of empowering children to inspire real-world change. The collaboration, part of the LEGO Group's Build the Change social impact program invites kids to use their creativity in visualizing changes they'd like to see in the world, combining the power of entertainment and imagination to reimagine their ideal communities that are safe and accessible for all.

"Red Nose Day is all about leveraging creativity and fun to ensure that every young person is equipped with the skills, opportunities, and confidence to transform the world around them," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "By partnering with the LEGO Group, we'll be reaching thousands of young changemakers, leveraging the LEGO Group's innovation and commitment to collaboration to inspire real-world change and to foster inclusion and kindness."

David Pallash, Build the Change, LEGO Group said, "We are very excited to be partnering with our friends at Comic Relief US – the playfulness and fun we have created together will hopefully ignite incredible ideas from across the country – ideas that will, in turn, inspire others to better the world around them. How awesome is that!"

The partnership is part of Red Nose Day in School , a free SEL educational program designed to teach young students about the impacts of poverty on children, foster empathy building, and celebrate acts of kindness in the classroom and beyond.

In classrooms across the country, students, ages 6 to 12, can work together using any material of their choice – from LEGO® bricks to feathers to popsicle sticks – to reimagine and build "dream communities" that promote empathy and kindness for others. Kids will construct designs that can feature more inclusive areas where communities can come together, empowering each child to take an active part in imagining a brighter collective future. Whether it's a "kindness park," a garden grown atop roofs, or a free wellness center for all – the sky's the limit. The only catch? Every build will include a spot for the iconic Red Nose at its heart—the universal symbol of positivity and inclusion for all.

Teachers and educators can participate simply by downloading the step-by-step lesson guide and interactive activity sheet. Participating classes then enter by submitting a photo or video of their community through April 15, 2024. Entries will be judged by a panel of Red Nose Day ambassadors and LEGO enthusiasts, with winners announced in May.

The Community Builders Challenge is an extension of the Build the Change program, supported by the LEGO Foundation. It gives children a voice and allows them to use their creativity to solve challenges with LEGO bricks and other creative materials as they learn through play. To ensure all children have access to materials for the "Community Builders Challenge," teachers of Title 1 schools can request LEGO Replay kits at rednoseday.org/LEGO while supplies last.

Red Nose Day has sparked a nationwide movement of change through a simple red nose, inviting people of all ages to have fun while making a difference. The Red Nose Day campaign supports children and families, breaking cycles of poverty across four key areas: health, safety, education, and empowerment.

Since launching in the US in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised more than $370 million, impacting the lives of over 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Through Red Nose Day in School, a free educational program, Comic Relief US aims to give teachers fun and engaging tools to educate young students about the impacts of poverty on children, foster empathy building, and celebrate acts of kindness in the classroom.

For more information on the Build the Change program, visit here .

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief US, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.com/. Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About LEGO Build the Change

Build the Change is a powerful way for children to express their hopes and dreams for the future with LEGO bricks and other creative materials, plus their own imagination. And it's all done via Learning through Play. The LEGO Group are on a mission to give children a voice and use their visions and ideas to inspire leaders around the world. The program provides tools for educators, partners and families to teach, engage and empower children on sustainability topics such as biodiversity, climate change and circular economy. Their ideas can change the world. The program is managed by the LEGO Group's Social Responsibility team and supported by the LEGO Foundation.

Press Contact:

Lauren Munsey

[email protected]

SOURCE Comic Relief US