COMING JUNE 8: THE ALL-NEW 2024 LEXUS GX

Lexus

25 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury around every corner. The all-new Lexus GX will be revealed on June 8 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. #LexusGX

Stay tuned for more and click here to check out the previous 2024 Lexus GX teasers.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

