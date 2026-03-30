Coming-of-Age Novel Explores Identity, Privilege, and the Cost of the American Dream

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Archway Publishing

Mar 30, 2026, 21:42 ET

Readers meet Ray Mundo, a Mexican American teen who earns a scholarship to an elite prep school

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the United States Census Bureau recorded that approximately 25.7% of children in the United States are of Hispanic or Latino origin, making Hispanic youths a significant share of the nation's child population. For some of these children, belief in the American Dream runs deeply in their bloodline.

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These tensions are at the heart of author Ricardo Lira Acuna's publication, "Prodigal." Set in the 1980s, readers meet Ray Mundo, a brilliant Mexican American teenager who is given a scholarship to a prep school. As he jumps into a world of privilege far removed from his upbringing, he navigates temptation, ambition, and belonging, potentially risking everything, including his future.

"Ray's story mirrors my experience as a teen chasing the American dream," Acuna said. "I was crossing borders of race, class, and language long before I ever crossed a physical one."

From Mundo's perspective, growing up and carrying not only his ambitions but also the weight of his parents' sacrifices may often collide with the realities of class division, cultural isolation, and identity conflict. Acuna hopes to bring awareness to these challenges while providing an outlet for readers who may be facing similar struggles.

"I want people to see an honest and relatable story," Acuna said. "Something that entertains while also reflecting on the real tensions of class, culture, and identity."

"Prodigal"
By Ricardo Lira Acuna
ISBN: 9781665784252 (softcover); 9781665784269 (hardcover)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Ricardo Lira Acuña was born and raised on the U.S./Mexico border in Nogales, Ariz. to Mexican immigrants. A first-generation Mexican American, he was the first in his family to graduate from high school (The Lawrenceville School), college (Stanford University) and graduate school (Columbia University). He has published two books on poetry and photography, "UNDER THE INFLUENCE," and "GREETINGS FROM HEAVEN & HELL", and the graphic novel, "THE REALM". To learn more, please visit
https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/867759-prodigal.

General Inquiries: 
LAVIDGE – Phoenix 
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing

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