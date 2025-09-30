Coming Soon: New PI Factory in the USA to Strengthen Customer Support and Mitigate Trade Pressures

New 140,000 sq-ft Shrewsbury, MA facility to open in Fall 2025, driving high-tech job growth in Greater Boston.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in ultra-high precision motion systems for the semiconductor, photonics, life sciences, and aerospace industry control and nanopositioning systems, announced progress on its new U.S. production facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Scheduled to open in November 2025, just 1.5 years after construction started in Spring 2024, the 140,000-square-foot site underscores PI's strategy to reduce the impact of import tariffs, improve supply stability, and enhance local customer support.

The new plant will triple the combined space of PI's current Auburn, Hopkinton, and Nashua operations. Manufacturing will include advanced motion and automation systems, air bearings, piezoelectric transducers, and nanopositioning components. This expansion will enable faster response to market demands, shorter lead times, and improved service for North American customers.

Beyond production, the Shrewsbury facility will generate high-quality engineering and technology jobs, bolstering the region's advanced manufacturing sector. By attracting top technical talent, PI aims to stimulate economic growth in the region while creating a center for innovation.

Localizing production also shields PI and its customers from the volatility of international trade and import tariffs, providing stable pricing and reliable delivery. The new site aligns with a broader industry trend toward reshoring manufacturing operations in response to shifting global trade policies.

The Shrewsbury facility represents a major investment in PI's global growth strategy and highlights the importance of the North American market. In addition to strengthening supply chains, it will foster the development of next-generation technologies for photonics, semiconductors, aerospace, and life sciences—securing PI's role as a key enabler of innovation across multiple industries.

»More information

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP