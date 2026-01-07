PI at Photonics West: See the Latest Advancements in Nanopositioning Automation and Precision Motion Control

News provided byPI (Physik Instrumente) LP
… in San Francisco, January 17 – 22, Booths 8517 (BIOS) / 3517 (PW) South Lobby, or visit our Tech Center in Fremont, CA.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to scale high-tech manufacturing in 2026? Check out PI's latest advancements in high-precision motion control, automation and nanopositioning technologies. Talk to PI's experts on how we can help increase performance and throughput in silicon photonics chip production, wafer testing, laser micro-machining, high-resolution 3D printing, satellite communication, super-resolution microscopy and medical device manufacturing.
The rapidly growing photonics, AI, quantum computing and laser-based optical communication markets present numerous challenges across the entire production process of electronics and photonic devices. As a trusted partner, the PI Group brings extensive expertise and experience in scaling test, validation and production processes of in high-tech industries with our nanometer-precision motion control and automation solutions.
We look forward to collaborating and exchanging insights within the industry while showcasing our cutting-edge PI nanopositioning solutions. These innovations in precision positioning and motion control span applications such as photonics array alignment, laser processing, semiconductor testing and metrology, fast-focusing systems, and high-resolution microscopy.
Industries Served
Photonics, Laser Processing, Microscopy, Life Sciences, Semiconductors, Optics, Metrology, Precision Automation
