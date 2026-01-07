PI at Photonics West: See the Latest Advancements in Nanopositioning Automation and Precision Motion Control

PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

Jan 07, 2026, 08:13 ET

… in San Francisco, January 17 – 22, Booths 8517 (BIOS) / 3517 (PW) South Lobby, or visit our Tech Center in Fremont, CA.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to scale high-tech manufacturing in 2026? Check out PI's latest advancements in high-precision motion control, automation and nanopositioning technologies. Talk to PI's experts on how we can help increase performance and throughput in silicon photonics chip production, wafer testing, laser micro-machining, high-resolution 3D printing, satellite communication, super-resolution microscopy and medical device manufacturing.

Advanced Solutions for Precision Motion Control and Nanopositioning for Photonics, Laser Processing, Microscopy and Semiconductor Metrology

The rapidly growing photonics, AI, quantum computing and laser-based optical communication markets present numerous challenges across the entire production process of electronics and photonic devices. As a trusted partner, the PI Group brings extensive expertise and experience in scaling test, validation and production processes of in high-tech industries with our nanometer-precision motion control and automation solutions.

We look forward to collaborating and exchanging insights within the industry while showcasing our cutting-edge PI nanopositioning solutions. These innovations in precision positioning and motion control span applications such as photonics array alignment, laser processing, semiconductor testing and metrology, fast-focusing systems, and high-resolution microscopy.

Industries Served 
Photonics, Laser Processing, Microscopy, Life Sciences, Semiconductors, Optics, Metrology, Precision Automation

PI Americas
www.pi-usa.us[email protected] | (508) 832-3456

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

