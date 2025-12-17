F-713 - Successful 6-Axis Alignment System for PICs Upgraded with New Controller

PI's popular hexapod-based 6-axis alignment system is available in one-sided and double-sided configurations, upright for PIC assembly or inverted, for photonics wafer-probing applications.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente) is pleased to announce the release of the F-713, the latest upgrade to its highly regarded F-712, 6-axis alignment system for photonics chips, fiber arrays, and wafers. The new model retains the F-712's high-performance hybrid mechanical design based on a hexapod/piezo-scanner combination. It also incorporates a more powerful and flexible controller designed to support future developments in photonics alignment technology.

PI’s F-713 6-axis photonics alignment system is available in single-sided and double-sided configurations, upright for PIC assembly or inverted, for photonics wafer-probing applications.

The F-712 has been a trusted solution for a range of photonics alignment tasks, from fiber array alignment to micro-optics positioning and photonic integrated circuit testing. Its proven design continues to meet the demands of both production applications and research environments.

Enhanced Controller for Increased Flexibility

While the F-713 does not radically change the system's day-to-day performance, the upgraded controller provides increased flexibility for future enhancements. This allows for:

Improved support for future software and hardware developments

Streamlined integration of third-party electronics

More flexible configuration options for alignment routines and integration with new systems

Better scalability as customer requirements evolve

The new controller enables PI to keep pace with future advancements and customer needs in photonics and optical testing.

F-713: A Seamless Transition from the F-712

For current users of the F-712, the F-713 offers a smooth upgrade path. The system's mechanical design, software interface, and motion control architecture remain consistent, ensuring that users can continue to rely on their existing workflows. The addition of the more flexible controller makes the F-713 a practical option for those looking to future-proof their photonics alignment systems without significant changes to their current setup.

Availability

The new F-713 High-Speed 6-DOF Photonics Alignment System is now available for integration into existing systems or for new applications requiring flexible, reliable alignment capabilities. For more details, » please visit here.

Industries Served

Photonics alignment, fiber array alignment, PIC wafer probing, micro-optics alignment

