Coming Soon: Nine New Home Communities in Greater Nashville
Single-family homes and townhomes by Century Communities
Sep 03, 2020, 13:22 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce nine new communities coming to Greater Nashville in 2020 and 2021. Collectively, the communities will feature 12 new single-family and townhome floor plans, starting from the $200s, and include popular interior features. New communities and locations below:
- Antioch: Cambridge Forest, Hamilton Church Manor, Hamilton Crossing Townhomes, Pin Hook Ridge
- Lebanon: River Oaks, Carver Creek
- Fairview: Pennock Place, Richvale Estates
- Gallatin: Cumberland Point
"We're thrilled to continue to expand our presence in the Nashville market, providing homebuyers a greater variety of locations, community amenities and home types to choose from," said John Hennebery, Nashville division president. "Buyers who act now have an exceptional opportunity to get in early at their community of choice as demand continues to rise."
NEW COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
Cambridge Forest in Antioch
Now selling from the high 200s!
- Single-family homes
- Two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 2,641 square feet
Pennock Place in Fairview
Now selling from the mid $300s | Model Grand Opening 9/19 and 9/20!
- Single-family homes
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 2,641 square feet
Richvale Estates in Fairview
Coming soon!
- Single-family homes
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 2,641 square feet
Pin Hook Ridge in Antioch
Coming soon | VIP list open!
- Single-family homes
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 2,468 square feet
Hamilton Church Manor in Antioch
Coming soon | VIP list open!
- Single-family homes and townhomes
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 2,468 square feet
Hamilton Crossing Townhomes in Antioch
Coming soon!
- Townhomes
- Two-story floor plans
- 3 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
Cumberland Point in Gallatin
Coming soon | VIP list open!
- Townhomes
- Two-story floor plans
- 3 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 1,687 square feet
Carver Creek in Lebanon
Coming soon!
- Single-family homes
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 2,641 square feet
River Oaks in Lebanon
Coming soon!
- Townhomes
- Two-story floor plans
- 3 bedrooms
- Up to approximately 1,687 square feet
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
