Coming Soon to Geneva: A Therapy Center Designed for Children with Autism

GENEVA, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health has announced plans to open a new center in Geneva, Ill. designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism. Caravel Autism Health specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children who are on the autism spectrum. The organization's new center will serve families across the greater Geneva/St. Charles/Batavia region.

Caravel Autism Health provides a comprehensive range of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, considered an evidence-based best practice by the US Surgeon General and the American Psychological Association. ABA therapy helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. "Our goal is ensuring that children with autism have access to the best possible care and treatment outcomes," said Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller. "At Caravel, we focus on evidence-based ABA therapy. We're excited to be opening a new center to serve Fox Valley families who need access to diagnostic services, expert resources, and exceptional treatment options."

"As therapists who work with young children with autism every day, we see firsthand the dramatic impact that ABA therapy has on development," explained Andrea Whalen, BCBA and Regional Director for Caravel Autism Health in Illinois. "Our customized treatment plans change lives. They help kids improve learning, communication, and social skills, especially when we can begin providing treatment in the first few years of a child's life."

The Caravel team is currently scheduling appointments for children ages 2 and up. An official grand opening for the new autism therapy center at 2323 Fargo Boulevard in Geneva is planned for March. The center is Caravel's seventh location in Illinois. The organization also serves families in five other states.

In addition to diagnostic and therapeutic services for children, Caravel Autism Health also offers family support, counseling, and guidance. For more information about the full range of services or to schedule an appointment, please call 847-443-5806 or visit https://caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

