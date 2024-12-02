Coming Soon to Kroger: 12 Merry Days Savings Event

Starting December 4, clip a hot new deal each day and redeem up to five times

CINCINNATI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it will kick-off the 12 Merry Days of Deals event. From December 4 through December 15, customers can clip a new hot digital deal each day for redemption by December 17.

"12 Merry Days of deals are just two days away and we can't wait to surprise customers each day with a new way to save big this holiday season," said Mike Murphy Kroger's group vice president of e-Commerce, Analytics & Execution for Merchandising. "During this special event, in addition to enjoying great savings, we hope customers have as much fun discovering daily offers as we did coming up with a festive lineup of incredible deals to help save during the busiest time of the year."

During 12 Merry Days, Kroger is revealing a hot new deal every day. Each daily offer will be available to clip for one day only at Kroger.com or the Kroger app and can be redeemed through December 17. Offers may be redeemed up to five times each in a single transaction.

Customers can look forward to a surprise deal every Merry Day from December 4 through December 15 on products across the store, including items such as goods for holiday hosting, seasonal merchandise, fresh and more! Check back each day for a hot deal. Visit here to save big and learn more.

Boost by Kroger Plus members can save even more during 12 Merry Days on top of 2X fuel points*, free delivery** and streaming options1. To learn more and enroll in Boost, click here.

How to participate:

Visit the Kroger app or site each day from December 4-15

Log into digital account

Clip the featured digital coupon each day; only one coupon will be available each day for 12 days

In store, customers must enter their Rewards Card number at checkout to ensure the deal is applied to their purchase

Redeem all participating digital coupons by December 17

Deals can be redeemed in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how customers shop.

In addition to 12 Merry Days of savings, customers can also look forward to a Dashing Deal for the holidays in celebration of National Cookie Day. Now through December 10, customers can receive free Bakery Fresh Hot Cocoa Cookies (2 count) with the purchase of any 12 count Bakery Fresh Cookies with their loyalty card. No coupon required, offer valid with loyalty card through December 10.

For everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

Boost Disclaimers:

Free Delivery*: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points**: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

Streaming options1: Eligible subs only. Restrictions apply. See retailer site for details.

