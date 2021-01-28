Coming Soon...Catch Lobsterfest® at Red Lobster®

In addition, this year, for every Lobster Lover's Dream purchased during Lobsterfest, Red Lobster will contribute a portion of its proceeds towards lobster sustainability efforts. These efforts include scientific research around the impact of a warming ocean on the Maine lobster population, as well as rock lobster Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs) in Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize and Brazil.

This year's Lobsterfest lineup, available to safely enjoy in-restaurant or from the comfort of home by ordering To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order, features a variety of craveable lobster-centric dishes, including:

NEW! Ultimate Surf and Turf – A 6 oz. filet mignon, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and bacon-wrapped sea scallops. Served with choice of two sides.

– A 6 oz. filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail and bacon-wrapped sea scallops. Served with choice of two sides. NEW! Kung Pao Noodles with Fried Lobster – Hand-battered, fried lobster tail with noodles tossed in a sweet and spicy soy-ginger sauce with edamame, cabbage, crispy onions, cashews, and green onions.

– Hand-battered, fried lobster tail with noodles tossed in a sweet and spicy soy-ginger sauce with edamame, cabbage, crispy onions, cashews, and green onions. Lobster Lover's Dream ® – A roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

– A roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with choice of two sides. Bar Harbor Lobster Bake – Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

– Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth. Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon – A Maine lobster tail, grilled jumbo shrimp skewer and Atlantic salmon, drizzled with brown butter. Served with choice of two sides.

– A lobster tail, grilled jumbo shrimp skewer and Atlantic salmon, drizzled with brown butter. Served with choice of two sides. Lobster Linguini – Maine lobster meat tossed with tomatoes and linguini in a creamy lobster sauce.

"Our guests love Lobsterfest because we give them so many irresistible ways to enjoy lobster – from different types of lobster to different preparations and combinations, there really is something for everyone," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "This year, we're excited to introduce a truly ultimate version of the classic surf and turf, featuring a tender filet mignon, succulent Maine lobster tail and sweet sea scallops wrapped in crispy bacon."

In addition to the delicious lobster dishes available during Lobsterfest, Red Lobster is adding a craveable NEW! Baja Shrimp Bowl to its menu on February 1, featuring seasoned shrimp, fresh avocado, black beans, quinoa rice, pickled red onion, crispy slaw, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips with jalapeño ranch. And, don't miss other recently added new menu offerings, including the NEW! Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger and NEW! Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website. Guests can earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

As the largest seafood restaurant company in the world, Red Lobster is committed to upholding seafood sourcing standards that ensure the availability of seafood for generations to come. To learn more about Red Lobster's Seafood with Standards commitments, visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

