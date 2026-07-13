Coming This Fall: VitalCog Suicide Prevention for Extraction

This new VitalCog program, developed in partnership with CDC/NIOSH, offers specialized suicide prevention training uniquely tailored for the critical needs of the extraction industry, including oil/gas and mining, aimed at equipping individuals with vital life-saving skills.

AURORA, Colo., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson Depression Center, University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (CDC/NIOSH), is expanding its evidence-based training and education services with the launch of a new VitalCog: Suicide Prevention Training program. This initiative directly addresses the critical need for specialized mental health resources within the extraction industry, including oil/gas and mining sectors.

Industry-Specific Suicide Prevention

This new suicide prevention program stands as one of the only offerings specifically designed for the extraction industry. Its content is developed to be highly relatable and practical, ensuring that participants can easily utilize the skills taught. By focusing on the unique challenges and cultural aspects of these demanding professions, the training aims to provide effective support and awareness.

The VitalCog training will be offered in two formats: a focused 1-2 hour training session or an immersive train-the-trainer option. The latter is designed to empower individuals already working within the industry to become certified instructors, fostering a sustainable and internally-driven approach to mental health support. The Johnson Depression Center is actively seeking partners to help pilot this program, further integrating it into the operational fabric of the extraction industry. Reach out to Alex Yannacone at [email protected] if interested in getting involved.

"The Johnson Depression Center is proud to announce the launch of our specialized VitalCog: Suicide Prevention Training, uniquely tailored for the critical needs of the extraction industry, including oil/gas and mining," said Alex Yannacone, Director of Education and Community Programs at the Johnson Depression Center. "This innovative suicide prevention program is specifically designed for this sector, ensuring that the content is not only relatable but also highly effective in equipping individuals with vital life-saving skills."

Program Accessibility and Impact

Launching this fall, the VitalCog program provides industry-specific training around suicide awareness and prevention. Its development underscores a commitment to improving mental health outcomes in high-risk environments. By equipping individuals with relevant tools and knowledge, the program seeks to create safer, more supportive workplaces.

Further documentation and resources for VitalCog: Suicide Prevention Trainings are available at www.vitalcog.com.

SOURCE Johnson Depression Center, University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus