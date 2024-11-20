Command Brand and Ayesha Curry reveal four decor trends for a festive holiday season

Transform your space with these fun and unexpected holiday room designs

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Command™ Brand is partnering with New York Times bestselling author and food and entertaining expert Ayesha Curry to help holiday enthusiasts go big and bold with new and unexpected ways to decorate this season. Inspired by her love of the holidays and hosting family and friends, Ayesha helped curate and introduce four unique trends at the Command™ Brand Holiday House in New York City. From rooms adorned with warm classic colors like red, green and gold to monochromatic palettes and bold luxe statement pieces, these trends are sure to bring holiday magic you can feel.

New York Times bestselling author and food and entertaining expert Ayesha Curry poses in front of a Cotswold Chic-decorated fireplace at the Command™ Brand Holiday House in New York City.

"My family and I love to go all out when it comes to the holidays, so it was such a joy to dream up new ways to bring to life some of my favorite seasonal trends throughout the home," said Curry. "I hope that these four designs inspire others to truly transform their space this season. No matter your style, or how you celebrate, Command Brand gives you the confidence to deck the walls worry-free."

For so many, decorating for the holidays brings joy and happiness. Each year you are given a new opportunity to transform your space into a holiday wonderland. Command Brand helps you fearlessly bring your holiday style and personality to life, giving you the freedom to create a space that is perfectly suited for you. The four holiday trends curated alongside Ayesha Curry to inspire that spark of joy include:

Cotswold Chic

A cozy combination of natural materials like wood, burlap and greenery, with a touch of classic tartan patterns plus deep hues of reds and greens. Decoration elements include natural features married with luxe fabrics like vintage velvet ornaments, pinecones and twine.

Hollywood Glamour

An over-the-top glam look combining eye-catching black and white decor with metallic accents, Hollywood flair and opulent, over-sized bows. To bring everything together, adorn with crystal ornaments, silver, beaded garlands and glass vases.

Winter White

An all-white design featuring a luxurious variety of materials to create a plush and elevated winter vibe. Fuse comfy-yet-chic decor elements like white furry stockings, white ornaments, an all-white holiday tree and white lights to bring the perfect amount of twinkle and ambiance.

Holiday Whimsy

Fun, fanciful and nostalgic décor that feels like a smile and a wink. Colorful bows and ornaments, gingerbread-inspired decorations and nutcrackers add a playful and festive touch.

"Transforming your space for the holidays can be one of the most joyful and memorable times of the year. Our goal is to give you the confidence to achieve your full decorating potential," said Tate Galvin, global vice president of home improvement at 3M. "Command products are designed to go up and come down easily and damage-free, so you can decorate boldly all year long."

This season, Command Brand introduced its first Limited Edition Holiday Color Collection, featuring rich hues adorned with luminous metallic finishes and soft subtle textures. Reflecting the top colors of the season, Command™ Medium Hooks come in Mulled Wine, Vanilla Bean, Soot and Sage. Command™ Medium Designer Hooks, now in Radiant Pearl, Soft Gold and Cocoa Copper, hold up to three pounds, making them perfect for hanging stockings and indoor wreaths.

Command™ Brand offers an extensive range of products for any decorating needs—indoors and out.

Command™ Outdoor Hooks are perfect for hanging wreaths, signs or other decorations (weighing up to 5 pounds) on a variety of smooth outdoor surfaces, such as doors, siding or trim.

Command™ Outdoor Light Clips blend in seamlessly to walls and surfaces to showcase holiday lights and are water- and UV-resistant to hold strong through rain, snow, sleet and heat.

Command™ Outdoor Clear Window Hooks were designed for hanging wreaths or other holiday decor directly on windows to add style that can be admired inside and out.

Command™ Clear Hooks adhere firmly to a variety of surfaces, including paint, wood, tile and more, and blend in seamlessly to show what matters most with no damage worries when the season comes to an end.

Command™ Hooks are available in a wide range of designs to match any individual holiday style and decor and to hang it all for the holidays, from stockings, to décor, to wreaths and more.

Command™ Cord Bundlers help mitigate tangled cords behind appliances and holiday trees and hang garland on mantles without damaging walls and surfaces.

Transform your home with ease this holiday season using inspiration and tools from Command Brand. To find where to purchase Command Brand products to help you achieve your dream holiday transformation—including limited-edition, seasonally-inspired colors—visit Command.com.

About Command™ Brand

Command™ Brand exists to help you fearlessly change your space with clever, damage-free decorating and organizing solutions that go up easily and remove cleanly without the use of tools. We believe there's excitement that comes from being able to try new things, and that nothing should hold you back from being brave enough to go after what you want in life. Command™ products hold strongly on most surfaces even where screws and nails can't to help empower you to create your own happy space.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

