Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Streamlines 5G and 4G Deployment and Maintenance with OneAdvisor-800 Enhancements

Even as communications service providers (CSPs) face mounting pressure to deliver on the promise of 5G, demand still exists to maintain and deploy essential LTE services. The VIAVI OneAdvisor-800 consolidates all key 5G and 4G cell site installation and integration tests, with support for fiber, coaxial cable, PIM detection, fronthaul, and spectrum/signal analysis. In addition to the efficiency of an all-in-one device, built-in automated workflows guide technicians through each test process and automatically store test results, further streamlining cell site certification and optimization.

Key Features

5G NR Signal Analyzer : Comprehensive signal analysis measurements for 5G, including beam analysis and carrier scanner for single or multiple 5G channel verification.

: Comprehensive signal analysis measurements for 5G, including beam analysis and carrier scanner for single or multiple 5G channel verification. 4G LTE Signal Analyzer : One-button testing for standards-based RF channel power, over-the-air channel scanner and ID scanner verifying LTE-FDD/LTE-TDD signal performance, allowing faster validation and troubleshooting.

: One-button testing for standards-based RF channel power, over-the-air channel scanner and ID scanner verifying LTE-FDD/LTE-TDD signal performance, allowing faster validation and troubleshooting. EMF Signal Analyzer : Electromagnetic field testing in spectral format and in the 5G beam analysis method, effectively assessing the amount of energy emissions from 5G active antenna based radios.

: Electromagnetic field testing in spectral format and in the 5G beam analysis method, effectively assessing the amount of energy emissions from 5G active antenna based radios. DSS Signal Analyzer: Concurrent signal analysis of 5G NR and 4G LTE signals transmitted on shared spectrum to quickly identify service availability and performance issues.

"Heightened demand for 5G has translated into a sharp rise in the number of field technicians and contractors needed to deploy, activate and maintain tens of thousands of cell sites worldwide. With the automated VIAVI OneAdvisor-800 tool, new technicians become proficient with greatly reduced risk of error, and experienced technicians can work more quickly and accurately," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "With the introduction of 5G NR and 4G LTE enhancements to the OneAdvisor-800, VIAVI now offers the most comprehensive test portfolio available for cell site installation, integration and maintenance."

