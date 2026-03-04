CommanderAI Launches HaulerCentral, Industry's First and Largest Hauler Database in the U.S.

Waste Hauler Profiles Serve as an Always-on Storefront, Turning the Directory Listing into an Organic Lead Channel

Waste Generators Matched with Local Haulers to Reduce Response Times and Empty Miles

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommanderAI , the sales engine behind the waste management industry, today announced the launch of HaulerCentral , the industry's largest searchable hauler database. Powered by AI insights, HaulerCentral serves as a matchmaking service for waste haulers and waste generators. Once haulers claim their profile, they unlock access to a demand-side network where generators post real-time hauling needs, turning a static directory listing into a live lead generation tool.

"The waste industry has survived on fragmented data and manual hustle for far too long," says David Berg, CEO of CommanderAI. "HaulerCentral replaces the guesswork of prospecting with AI insights that match waste haulers with waste generators in real-time. Waste haulers can stop wondering where the next job is and start realizing opportunities that keep every truck full and every route tight."

HaulerCentral Drives Revenue for Waste Haulers

HaulerCentral turns static listings into active storefronts. By claiming a verified profile, waste haulers gain direct access to a high-intent demand network, ensuring their fleet is visible to the right customers at the right time.

Verified Profile Ownership: Claiming a profile unlocks full editing rights, allowing haulers to maintain accurate contact data, service information, licenses, certifications and insurance documentation

Claiming a profile unlocks full editing rights, allowing haulers to maintain accurate contact data, service information, licenses, certifications and insurance documentation Precision Service Mapping: Defining service areas by zip code, county or radius ensures haulers only receive leads they can actually service, eliminating wasted administrative time

Defining service areas by zip code, county or radius ensures haulers only receive leads they can actually service, eliminating wasted administrative time Granular Equipment Listings and Accepted Waste Streams: Detailing fleet assets (front-load, rear-load, grapple trucks, roll-offs), and accepted waste streams (MSW, C&D, hazardous, recyclables, organics), matches haulers with jobs that fit their specific capabilities

Detailing fleet assets (front-load, rear-load, grapple trucks, roll-offs), and accepted waste streams (MSW, C&D, hazardous, recyclables, organics), matches haulers with jobs that fit their specific capabilities Real-Time Demand Access: Haulers receive instant notifications when local businesses post waste needs, turning the platform into a proactive revenue driver

Haulers receive instant notifications when local businesses post waste needs, turning the platform into a proactive revenue driver Enhanced Search Visibility: Completed and claimed profiles earn priority placement, making it easier for local generators to find and hire reputable operators

HaulerCentral Streamlines Sourcing for Waste Generators

For businesses, contractors, and municipalities, HaulerCentral simplifies the procurement of hauling services. The platform provides a transparent view of the local market, allowing waste generators to move from searching to servicing in minutes.

Real-Time Need Posting: Generators can upload specific hauling requirements as they arise, attracting available haulers without making dozens of cold calls

Generators can upload specific hauling requirements as they arise, attracting available haulers without making dozens of cold calls Filtered Hauler Discovery: The database allows users to sort by location, service type, and equipment to find specialized providers instantly

The database allows users to sort by location, service type, and equipment to find specialized providers instantly Direct, Verified Connections: Generators interact directly with haulers, ensuring they are communicating with verified owners

Generators interact directly with haulers, ensuring they are communicating with verified owners Proximity-Based Matching: AI-powered matching prioritizes nearby haulers, reducing response times and lowering the carbon footprint of every haul

For a demo or more information, please visit commanderai.com .

About CommanderAI

CommanderAI is disrupting legacy industries like waste management with purpose-built AI-powered sales solutions. The company's Go-To-Market platform for waste haulers helps businesses find, engage, and close more opportunities. Haulers use CommanderAI to increase revenue, accelerate sales cycles, and quickly capture market share. Learn more at commanderai.com .

SOURCE CommanderAI