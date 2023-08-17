COMMEMORATING NYC AS BIRTHPLACE OF HIP HOP, OUTFRONT MEDIA CELEBRATES GENRE'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH MUSIC AND VIDEO CONTENT IN TRANSIT SYSTEM ACROSS THE CITY

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 12:07 ET

Company Launching Cultural Campaign Themed 'This is What Hip Hop Sounds Like'

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Hop was born at a party in The Bronx 50 years ago. Now, the subway in The Bronx and all five New York boroughs will be treated to an anniversary celebration for the musical revolution that shook the world. Talk about full circle!

Continue Reading

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is commemorating the birth of this cultural phenomenon on digital displays throughout the NYC subway system. Creative for the campaign themed "This is What Hip Hop Sounds Like" was produced by the company's in-house creative boutique OUTFRONT Studios.

Hip Hop video memories were shared via Moments by OUTFRONT, our award-winning content platform. The creative and music is custom to the borough in which it is featured. The campaign includes a QR code leading users to curated playlists to experience personal reflections that may spark conversations about the genre and its impact on world culture. In addition to the playlists, the QR codes will redirect users, offering them more opportunities to learn about the artists, their contributions, and the influence on each artist by his or her home borough.

OUTFRONT Media chose to run the campaign in the subway system as it has set the stage for much of Hip Hop's cultural influence either through song lyrics or video content. For example, Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz's Hip Hop song "Déjà Vu" with its repetitive and highly-engaging lyric: But if it wasn't for The Bronx. For further exposure, the campaign can also be seen on billboards across the city.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Website references included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

OUTFRONT Media Contacts:     

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti       

Courtney Richards

The Lippin Group                           

OUTFRONT Media

+1.212.986.7080                             

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]               

[email protected]


Stephan Bisson                                   

OUTFRONT Media                             

212-297-6573                                       

[email protected]               

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel to Participate in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

OUTFRONT Media Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.