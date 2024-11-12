CommerceIQ Launches Nexis: The First Integrated, Omnichannel AI Teammate for Commerce that Delivers Real-Time, Actionable Insights & Custom Reports

Solutions to your biggest ecommerce challenges: Asked … and delivered. Post this

Designed to help global ecommerce teams accelerate decision-making, Nexis cuts reporting time by 75% and solves the most pressing challenges faced by ecommerce teams today: data overload, fragmented insights and tedious analysis timelines.

From creating executive reports to performing gap-to-plan analysis and competitive share of shelf assessments, Nexis allows brands to quickly uncover critical business trends, identify drivers and outliers, streamline reporting processes, and make data-driven decisions 100x faster to drive ecommerce growth. And, it's all delivered in presentation-ready formats including editable PowerPoint decks and Excel spreadsheets.

Currently, Nexis offers two role-specific modules, offering these specialized skill sets:

Sales: Enhance Amazon Copilot capabilities with tailored templates to generate insights from Amazon sales & operations data

Nexis is an MBA-level AI teammate that powers ecommerce teams with:

Unmatched industry acumen : Nexis honed its expertise from over 10,000 CPG presentations and 100,000 hours of client interactions to provide deeply-informed ecommerce analysis for retail media, sales & market share of voice

: Nexis ensures you're always prepared with out-of-the-box templates for creating polished slide decks and dynamic spreadsheets, on the fly or on a regular basis Real-time genAI insights : Nexis uncovers key trends and outliers in real time with AI-driven insights, enabling strategic focus on impactful data

: Proprietary AI architecture translates commerce data into language that LLMs can accurately process, virtually eliminating AI hallucinations common in other genAI-based products Big-picture perspective: Nexis unifies sales, retail media & share of voice data for a holistic view of ecommerce performance, eliminating silos for comprehensive insights

"Nexis is a game-changer for ecommerce teams looking to solve for data overload, disjointed insights, and inefficient reporting," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. "With Nexis, we're empowering teams to make smarter decisions faster, allowing them to focus on strategic growth rather than spending hours on manual analysis and reporting. We're excited to be launching the most advanced AI teammate in the ecommerce space."

Unlike competing generative AI products, Nexis is the first holistic AI-powered teammate that integrates sales, marketing, retail media and category data into one seamless experience for real-time, accurate and actionable insights.

Nexis is now available in beta for CommerceIQ customers using Amazon Copilot and Retail Media Management solutions, with expansion to the public planned for Q1 2024. Join the waitlist for more information at commerceiq.ai/nexis .

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ's AI-powered digital commerce platform is revolutionizing the way brands sell online. Our unified ecommerce management solutions empower brands to make smarter, faster decisions through insights that optimize the digital shelf, increase retail media ROI and fuel incremental sales across the world's largest marketplaces. With a global network of more than 900 retailers, our end-to-end platform helps 2,200+ of the world's leading brands transform data into business decisions for profitable growth. Learn more at commerceiq.ai .

