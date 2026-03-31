commercetools and TradeCentric: A Partnership Powering the Next Era of B2B Commerce

Collaboration eliminates procurement friction and helps boost revenue and efficiency through seamless PunchOut integration.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading provider of B2B eProcurement integration solutions connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, today announced a strategic partnership with commercetools, the leading AI-first digital commerce platform for global enterprises. The partnership helps suppliers accelerate revenue growth and reduce procurement complexity by connecting their digital storefronts directly to buyers' procurement systems.

As B2B buyers increasingly expect consumer-grade digital experiences in the channels and systems that they rely on, the ability to transact through procurement platforms has become a core business requirement. Together, commercetools and TradeCentric enable seamless integration capabilities that eliminate manual order processing, reduce errors, and accelerate order-to-cash cycles, helping enterprises operate with greater agility and efficiency while meeting their customers where they are.

The partnership already helps enterprise suppliers accelerate revenue for joint customers, including BSH Home Appliances, which is realizing the benefits of faster order processing, improved accuracy, and greater procurement visibility.

Both TradeCentric and commercetools are committed to educating the market on the value of eProcurement integration, particularly within modern commerce environments. Explore the resources below to learn more:

"B2B commerce is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and our partnership strategy is focused on further expanding our market-leading core commerce capabilities to make it even easier for our B2B customers to sell across channels with best-in-class providers," said Paul Applegate, VP of Partnerships at commercetools. "This partnership enables our customers to automate procurement workflows through existing channels that drive measurable revenue growth and operational efficiency. TradeCentric's PunchOut capabilities eliminate the manual, error-prone processes that slow down B2B transactions, directly supporting our commitment to deliver complete, enterprise-grade solutions."

Companies leveraging TradeCentric's solutions have reported strong business results:

20% increase in revenue from new buyers

20% increase in revenue from existing buyers

80% reduction in time spent on purchase order management

75% reduction in time spent on invoice management

By partnering with TradeCentric, commercetools customers gain access to these capabilities while integrating with major eProcurement systems, including the 220+ eProcurement platforms supported by TradeCentric.

"Our partnership with commercetools brings together two leaders to solve one of the biggest challenges in B2B commerce. By combining commercetools' flexible platform with our integration expertise, we enable suppliers to meet buyers directly within their procurement systems," said Kevin Kazenmayer, VP, Business Strategy & Development at TradeCentric.

"This is especially important in EMEA, where compliance, security, and standards like PEPPOL are critical. We help suppliers navigate these requirements while accelerating B2B automation, so they can win and retain more business."

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation, and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency, and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading AI-first digital commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our modular, scalable technology is the foundation for innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to respond to changing business needs fast and with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to realize new opportunities faster, meet the evolving demands of their customers, and expand across offline and online channels, regions, brands and business models without compromise.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Hannah Cesarz

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric