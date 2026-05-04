TradeCentric Introduces UPOP to Help Enterprises Prepare for Secure Agentic Commerce

Universal PunchOut Platform (UPOP) is being developed as governed integration infrastructure for AI-enabled B2B buying, with design partners invited to help shape the product

RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading provider of B2B eProcurement integrations, today announced UPOP, a governed integration platform in active development, designed to help buyers, suppliers and AI agents connect safely and reliably as B2B commerce enters the age of agentic buying.

UPOP is being developed as a governed integration layer for next-generation B2B commerce. As AI agents begin to influence enterprise purchasing workflows, organizations will need infrastructure that supports autonomy without compromising control, compliance, auditability or the unique buyer-supplier relationships that define B2B commerce.

Unlike consumer commerce, B2B buying is not one-size-fits-all.

Every trading relationship can involve unique catalogs, contract terms, entitlements, compliance requirements, approval workflows and financial controls. UPOP is designed to help preserve those governed relationships while creating a path for agentic commerce to work across complex enterprise systems.

"AI agents may change how B2B buying happens, but they will not eliminate the complexity behind it," said Steve Frechette, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TradeCentric. "Enterprise commerce still depends on trusted relationships, governed systems and reliable integrations. UPOP is being developed to make that infrastructure agent-ready."

TradeCentric is now inviting a select group of customers and partners to participate in the UPOP Design Partner Program. Participants will receive early access to the platform and work directly with TradeCentric product and engineering teams to provide feedback as the platform moves toward production.

Interested organizations can apply here.

See TradeCentric at B2B Online

TradeCentric will discuss UPOP and the future of agentic commerce at B2B Online, taking place May 4-6, 2026.

Attendees can visit TradeCentric at Booth 304 or join Workshop #6: "Agentic Commerce & eProcurement: Asking the Hard Questions" on Monday, May 4 from 1:40 PM to 2:30 PM.

For additional perspective, read Steve Frechette's series on agentic commerce and the future of B2B integration.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Hannah Cesarz

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric