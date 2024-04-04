commercetools Announces Keynote and Programming Line Up for 2024 Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit™

The inaugural global conference will feature keynotes from Basketball Hall of Famer, Retired NBA Star & Philanthropist, Dirk Nowitzki, as well as visionaries from PetSmart, Ticketmaster, Express, EPAM, and IDC.

MUNICH, Germany, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , a global commerce company and the leader in composable commerce, today unveiled the full agenda and speaker lineup for its upcoming inaugural conference, Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit . On April 16-18, hundreds of industry luminaries and leaders, as well as commercetools customers and partners will come together in Miami Beach, Florida to discuss what the future of commerce looks like for enterprises across the globe.

At Elevate, attendees can expect keynotes led by commercetools leaders Mike Sharp, Jen Jones, and Kelly Goetsch as well as CEO and Co-Founder, Dirk Hoerig. Additionally, keynote insights will be shared by executives and industry visionaries from top tech firms, brands, and retailers including Ticketmaster, John Lewis & Partners, Google Cloud, Orium, and Peloton.

Dirk Nowitzki , Basketball Hall of Famer, retired NBA star and philanthropist

Andrew Goodfellow, Chief Technology Officer, Zoro.com

Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, EPAM Systems

Matt Hoskin, Chief Information Officer, Interflora Australia

Jeff Amash, Chief Marketing Officer, Tekton

Greg Fancher, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, PetSmart

Jason Cottrell, Chief Executive Officer, Orium

Jawed Yusufi, Vice President, Upsells & Payments, Ticketmaster

Jeff Hamm, Vice President of Digital Experience & Operations, Ulta Beauty

Suchema Oyetey, Vice President of Engineering, Moonpig

Heather Hershey , Research Director, IDC

In addition, the conference will feature onsite training, breakout sessions, networking events, and a dedicated Global Partner Day.

Breakout sessions highlighting the impact of composable commerce across industries and business models, as well as trends across marketing, commerce, technology and business. Speakers will cover the cross-over between B2B and B2C commerce, and digital innovation in manufacturing, retail, and more.

Networking events, which include the Welcome Reception, Havana Nights Party, Expo and various sponsor-led side events for attendees to collaborate and intermingle with fellow commerce futurists.

Customer awards program recognizes commercetools customers for innovative use cases of composable commerce that led to increased sales, operational efficiency, scalability, and enhanced integration and user experience. Key areas of emphasis include ease of navigation and personalized shopping experiences.

Global Partner Day will bring together 230+ commercetools partners to explore the latest advancements and share insights on leveraging partnerships to drive commerce transformation. On Partner Day, commercetools will also announce its 2024 Partner of the Year award recipients.

Composable Commerce Functional Architect Training for consultants, solution specialists, solution architects, project leads and commerce leads. Attendees will learn how to use commercetools for their unique business needs, covering product data modeling, pricing, and more.

Elevate will showcase over 40 sponsors and partners from its ecosystem including industry-leading companies EPAM, Icreon, Orium, AWS, Algolia, Google Cloud, MongoDB, and Valtech.

To learn more about Elevate, and view the event's full agenda, please visit elevate.commercetools.com. Registration for the event is available here .

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

