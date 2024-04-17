commercetools Ignites Commerce Innovation at Inaugural Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit™

Composable commerce leader and PayPal will help enterprises create seamless checkout experiences for consumers

Unveiled Blueprint for B2B Manufacturing, a new offering of commercetools Foundry aimed at helping manufacturers innovate faster and capture greater market share

Introduced new user community, commercetools Community, to drive collaboration with customers, partners and prospects

MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the buzz of commercetools ' groundbreaking global conference, Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit™ , attendees were treated to a series of key announcements that followed a theme anchoring on community, expanded opportunities, and flexible solutions to solve increasingly complex problems.

From a collaboration with PayPal to the unveiling of the cutting-edge Blueprint for B2B Manufacturing commercetools Foundry offering, and the launch of its user community, commercetools Community, the first day of the event is ablaze with innovation and anticipation for the future of commerce.

Optimizing for a frictionless checkout

In a strategic move to amplify customer convenience and drive business growth, commercetools CEO, Dirk Hoerig, and PayPal's Frank Keller, EVP and General Manager, Large Enterprise & Merchant Platforms Group, delved into the significance of the two companies' work together during today's keynote address. This expansion of their successful Q4 2023 collaboration will introduce access to the newly launched Fastlane by PayPal to commercetools customers. The innovative feature aims to streamline the checkout process by allowing authenticated users a one-click experience thus helping merchants boost conversion rates and revenue streams while mitigating cart abandonment. By prioritizing seamless transactions, businesses can elevate the overall customer journey and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the competitive marketplace.

"At commercetools, we prioritize customer empowerment by offering flexibility in provider and payment method choices, unlike some competitors who restrict consumers by locking them in with more narrow payment options," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO and Co-founder of commercetools. "With PayPal as a leading and trusted authority in commerce, our partnership aims to enhance shopping experiences and enable enterprises to capture greater wallet share."

"To be successful in today's hyper-competitive, constantly evolving market, businesses need the ability to provide their customers with seamless, secure commerce experiences," said Frank Keller, EVP and General Manager, Large Enterprise & Merchant Platforms Group at PayPal. "As we aim to revolutionize commerce globally, our work with commercetools to bring Fastlane by PayPal to some of the world's most renowned brands will help enterprises boost sales, attract new customers, and foster lasting loyalty."

Accelerating B2B innovation

As the B2B commerce sector surges towards a projected $36 billion by 2031, commercetools Chief Product Officer, Mike Sharp, announced on stage its strategic focus on empowering B2B customers to capitalize on this lucrative market growth. The company aims to build on the success of its Q1 launch of commercetools Foundry for retailers by unveiling its latest innovation tailored for manufacturers. The new B2B-specific blueprint leverages commercetools Composable Commerce for B2B, Frontend, and Connect, offering a pre-composed solution that accelerates time to market. By streamlining implementation, commercetools empowers manufacturers to swiftly deploy modern, adaptable buying experiences, driving revenue growth while minimizing decision-making overhead.

"Today, the B2B commerce sector presents immense opportunities for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. However, legacy commerce solutions hinder their progress," asserted Sharp. "With our latest solution, B2B manufacturers unlock flexibility, streamline operations, and slash implementation time by 30%. This agility is paramount in navigating today's fast-paced business environment."

Orbia Building & Infrastructure, Wavin, a plastic pipes manufacturer, leveraged the company's composable commerce platform to launch 35 new webshops, driving nine-digit revenue growth.

"We're aiming to have 60% of all global sales be digital," said Sam Brands, Global Product Manager - Digital Ordering, Orbia Building & Infrastructure, Wavin. "Thanks to composable commerce, Orbia Wavin is now poised to keep up with the pace of change. From creating personalized journeys and integrating with a multitude of systems, to rolling out eCommerce internationally, we now have the flexibility and scalability our business needs."

Driving collaboration and composable commerce adoption through community

From co-founding the MACH Alliance to working with almost 500 partners across the globe, commercetools is known to actively engage its ecosystem to tailor products, features, and capabilities to meet customer needs and deliver maximum value. At Elevate, Sharp announced the launch of the company's new user community, commercetools Community , aimed at fostering enhanced support and transparent communication throughout the composable commerce adoption and success journey.

The new platform enables customers, prospects, and partners to access resources for seamless implementation, seek assistance, network with peers, exchange insights, co-create ideas, and provide feedback, ensuring a continued collaborative environment for innovation and success.

"At commercetools, we're dedicated to showing our community that commercetools is more than just their commerce vendor, we're a strategic partner and are just as invested in their success as they are. Our team, across departments, can be a project manager, support engineer, advisor or friend on any given day," said Hauke Rahm, Vice President of Customer Success at commercetools. "With this new user community, we hope to open up the channels of communication even more to help drive greater results and collaboration."

The commercetools user community is now available at commercetools.com/community.

To learn more about commercetools and the news stemming from Elevate, please visit elevate.commercetools.com.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com .

