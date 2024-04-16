commercetools Honors 2024 Partner of the Year Award Recipients

Composable commerce leader recognizes highest performing partners in its partner program

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its inaugural global conference, Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit™, commercetools today announced the recipients of its 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. The awards honor the highest-performing partners across different regions and categories.

For the composable commerce leader, its partner ecosystem plays a key role in bridging gaps for customers within its network of over 500 solution integrator, infrastructure, agency and software provider partners.

"commercetools values our strong partnerships, which have been instrumental in our success," said Blaine Trainor, Vice President of Global Partnerships at commercetools. "As we honor the recipients of our 2024 Partner of the Year awards, we celebrate the collaborative efforts driving the adoption of composable commerce across industries and markets."

The awards are based on business impact and shared commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for customers, helping them to provide modern commerce experiences. The winners were evaluated on the amount of sourced revenue and pipeline, delivery capability, contributions towards co-marketing and co-selling, and technical excellence.

The 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners in their respective categories are:

Partner of the Year: EPAM

Partner of the Year - APAC: Overdose

Partner of the Year - EMEA: Deloitte

Partner of the Year - Americas: Valtech

Partner of the Year - ISV: Contentful

Influencer of the Year: Algolia

Campaign of the Year: Kernpunkt

Accelerator of the Year: mindcurv

To learn more about commercetools and its partner program, please visit commercetools.com.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

SOURCE commercetools