commercetools Doubles Americas Go-to-Market Team as Demand for Modern E-Commerce Grows

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the next-generation commerce software company, today announced expansions in the Americas, including a significant expansion of its Americas go-to-market team and the appointment of Jim Curtis as Head of Americas Sales. Expansions are being driven by increases in demand for commercetools' modern commerce architecture as B2C and B2B companies seek ways to deliver more unique and engaging e-commerce experiences and unlock new commerce possibilities.

commercetools has seen significant increases in demand for its modern commerce architecture over the past year, especially in key markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic including Food (56% increase in demand from 2019 to 2020) and Fashion (63% increase in demand from 20219 to 2020). On Black Friday 2020 alone, commercetools saw purchases on its platform peak at 7,000 orders per minute. The global company headquartered in Munich, Germany signed on multiple new customers in the Americas including AT&T, Dawns Foods, Harry Rosen, Tiffany & Co. and VIZIO.

New Head of Americas Sales Jim Curtis comes to commercetools with 20+ years of experience in the enterprise software space including senior roles with New Relic and Oracle Corporation. He has a proven track record of helping companies achieve their digital transformation goals. Curtis will lead commercetools' expanded go-to-market team in the Americas as the team helps more companies roll out new commerce possibilities to entice shoppers looking for better digital experiences.

"We are excited to have Jim on board with his wealth of experience in delivering top-tier digital experiences," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. "After many years of global growth and since expanding operations to the U.S. in 2015, commercetools is seeing a surge in demand from top brands in the Americas, and Jim is a great fit to help us meet this increased demand and position us for new growth opportunities."

commercetools was recently recognized by IDC MarketScape as a leading provider of headless commerce, Gartner, as a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, and Forrester, as a "Leader" in B2C commerce and a "Strong Performer" in B2B commerce in The Forrester Wave™: B2C and B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 reports.

Founded to solve the issue of traditional commerce platforms being too rigid, complex and challenging to update at the speeds needed today, commercetools helps companies:

Build their own e-commerce platforms up to 3x faster (weeks versus months)

Deliver unique and engaging e-commerce experiences across any channel

Make changes to their commerce platform incrementally for immediate ROI

Drive down maintenance costs by up to 70%

Gain the freedom to experiment with new commerce offerings

Take full control over their brand and customer experiences to get away from "cookie-cutter" commerce experiences

Learn more about commercetools here .

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

Contacts:

Margaret Rea

VP/Head of Americas Marketing, commercetools

E: [email protected]

M: 949-278-9149

Rebecca Harbin

Allison+Partners for commercetools

E: [email protected]

Tel: 404-832-0698

SOURCE commercetools

Related Links

https://commercetools.com

