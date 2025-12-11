commercetools Supports Stripe's New Agentic Commerce Suite, Giving Enterprise Customers a Faster Path to Sell Through AI Agents with Transactional Security

Partnership simplifies agentic discovery, checkout, and payments so enterprises can activate new revenue through a single integration.

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce driven by AI is becoming one of the most meaningful growth opportunities for enterprises. Millions of consumers are already shopping through AI, and agentic purchasing is anticipated to reach up to $385B in U.S. online spend by 2030. Yet, most enterprise teams face a long, expensive path to participation, which includes new integrations, new security requirements, and new payment flows that weren't designed for agents.

By supporting Stripe's new Agentic Commerce Suite through its AI Hub, commercetools gives businesses a far more direct and secure route into this emerging revenue channel. Its enterprise customers can easily make their products discoverable by AI agents and enable streamlined checkout with minimal changes to their existing commercetools environment. The result is faster time-to-value, lower integration cost, and the ability to show up where intent is increasingly forming.

By pairing Stripe's payments innovation with commercetools' enterprise-ready agentic commerce foundation, businesses can:

Make products discoverable to leading AI agents through a streamlined connection rather than building and maintaining separate LLM integrations.

Activate agent-driven checkout quickly and safely, with automated handling of shipping, taxes, and identity verification through Stripe, while commercetools keeps product, pricing, and inventory data consistent

Protect transactions against emerging fraud patterns, benefiting from Stripe's agent-ready fraud prevention while maintaining commercetools' governance and control across the full commerce operation

Accelerate time to market by connecting existing commercetools catalogs to Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite with minimal engineering lift.

These capabilities help customers benefit from agentic commerce while protecting the operational rigor and extensibility required at global scale.

"Agentic commerce is shifting from concept to channel," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at commercetools. "Enterprises want to participate early, but not at the cost of rebuilding their systems. By partnering with Stripe, we're pairing commercetools' enterprise-grade commerce operations with the transactional security and fraud defenses required for agentic commerce. This combination gives large enterprises the confidence to pursue new growth as AI-driven shopping expands."

Consumers are no longer relying solely on traditional search to start their shopping journey. In 2025, 26% of U.S. adults used AI for shopping, and autonomous "agentic shoppers" are beginning to take on comparison, selection, and transactional tasks on behalf of consumers.

For enterprises, this shift represents both a growth opportunity and a readiness challenge. Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite lowers barriers to participation, and commercetools makes sure that the underlying product data, order logic, and customer experience remain consistent and dependable as businesses expand into agentic channels.

Availability for commercetools customers will expand through a phased rollout. Merchants interested in early access can get in touch to join the waitlist as the integration becomes broadly accessible.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

