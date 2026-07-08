commercetools Expands Enterprise Security Program with New Trust Center and Industry Certifications

commercetools has successfully completed its first ISAE 3402 Type 2 (international equivalent of the U.S. SOC 1) and the latest SOC 2 Type 2 audit, providing customers with enhanced assurance.

The new Trust Center provides centralized and faster access to security documentation.

commercetools' systems and processes are audited consistently as part of our security and compliance programs.

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in autonomous commerce, today announced the expansion of its enterprise security and compliance program with the launch of its new Trust Center and the availability of ISAE 3402 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports for customers. Together with the company's existing HIPAA-compliant and HDS-certified offerings, the resources make it easier for organizations to operate across highly regulated industries.

commercetools has successfully completed an ISAE 3402 Type 2 (the international equivalent of the U.S. SOC 1) audit, demonstrating the effectiveness of its operational controls over an extended period. Customers can now also access the latest SOC 2 Type 2 report in the Trust Center, alongside other security and compliance documentation.

The Trust Center provides customers and prospective customers with secure, self-service access to security certifications, audit reports and compliance documentation, helping accelerate procurement, security reviews and vendor assessments.

"As enterprises increasingly rely on AI-powered and autonomous commerce, trust is just as important as innovation," said Emil Pfrang, Information Security Director at commercetools. "Organizations need confidence that the platforms underpinning their digital commerce operations meet the highest standards for security, governance and operational excellence. Our expanded assurance program helps customers evaluate commercetools more quickly while giving them the transparency they expect from an enterprise technology partner."

The expanded trust program includes:

New commercetools Trust Center providing centralized, self-service access to security and compliance documentation.

providing centralized, self-service access to security and compliance documentation. ISAE 3402 Type 2 report, available for the first time.

report, available for the first time. Updated SOC 2 Type 2 report.

report. Existing ISO 27001 certificate.

certificate. Existing HIPAA compliance supporting healthcare organizations in the US.

supporting healthcare organizations in the US. Existing HDS certification supporting healthcare customers operating in France.

supporting healthcare customers operating in France. Existing Cyber Essentials certification for customers in the UK.

The Trust Center simplifies access to the security documentation that enterprise procurement, legal, compliance and security teams require throughout the vendor evaluation process, helping reduce manual requests and accelerate customer onboarding and security assessments.

The announcement reinforces commercetools' continued investment in enterprise-grade governance and security as organizations modernize commerce infrastructure and prepare for increasingly AI-driven operations.

The commercetools Trust Center is available immediately for customers and prospects with registered access.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading autonomous commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Built on a headless, API-first foundation, our modular and scalable technology brings together the intelligence and orchestration to power agentic shopping and autonomous operations — with the governance enterprises need to run agents with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to respond to changing business needs quickly — realizing new opportunities faster, meeting the evolving demands of their customers, and expanding across offline and online channels, regions, brands, and business models without compromise.

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SOURCE commercetools